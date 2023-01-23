Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 24: Waste removal at Hanford and CWU student autopsy update
The Kittitas County Coroner has completed an autopsy of the student who was found dead in his dorm at Central Washington University. The results of the autopsy were inconclusive, leaving the cause of death pending. In other news, Washington River Protection Solutions will remove 426K gallons of waste from a Hanford tank farm.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex
NACHES, Wash. – As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake, Wenatchee to see first sunset after 5 p.m. since November next week
MOSES LAKE - If you haven't noticed already, the days are getting longer since the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Since then, the Moses Lake/Wenatchee areas have gained about 49 minutes of sunlight as of Wednesday. It's been almost 90 days (Nov. 5) since the local region experienced a sunset...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
FOX 11 and 41
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local leaders decry shooting that left 3 dead in Yakima
As police try to make sense of an early morning shooting at a Yakima convenience store that left three dead Tuesday, local leaders and lawmakers shared messages for those affected, with some calling for policy changes to address gun violence. The Yakima Association of Faith Communities organized a moment of...
FOX 11 and 41
Burn ban issued for Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban due to an air stagnation and poor ventilation that will be contributing to a build-up of air pollutants in the area. The burn ban takes effect at 10 a.m. on January 25 and will last...
kpq.com
What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area
There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
Tacoma man who died in Yakima Valley crash wasn’t shot after all, autopsy shows
The driver who ran from the crash is facing vehicular homicide charges.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Suspect sought after 3 killed in convenience store shooting in Yakima
Police did not immediately release additional details about the victims, but said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closed several roads
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. These roads are now cleared and the standoff is cleared, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. JANUARY 24, 2023 9:13 a.m. A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Blvd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
KIMA TV
SWAT, sheriffs, police in area of closed roads, standoff with suspected Circle K shooter
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Department is closing some roads in the East Valley area for an "undetermined amount of time." They do not say whether it is connected to the Circle K shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Roads closed include:. All of University Parkway between...
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
KIMA TV
Yakima man shot 7 times 2 years ago tells his story of violence in the community
A Yakima man shot seven times two years ago says these violent attacks happening in the streets of Yakima hits close to home. "I was shot 7 times for just hanging outside of my car." This is Esteban Leon, a man who from the outside doesn't look like what he's...
FOX 11 and 41
Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
Comments / 1