Cle Elum, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex

NACHES, Wash. – As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who...
NACHES, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
YAKIMA, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local leaders decry shooting that left 3 dead in Yakima

As police try to make sense of an early morning shooting at a Yakima convenience store that left three dead Tuesday, local leaders and lawmakers shared messages for those affected, with some calling for policy changes to address gun violence. The Yakima Association of Faith Communities organized a moment of...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burn ban issued for Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban due to an air stagnation and poor ventilation that will be contributing to a build-up of air pollutants in the area. The burn ban takes effect at 10 a.m. on January 25 and will last...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area

There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

SWAT standoff in Yakima closed several roads

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. These roads are now cleared and the standoff is cleared, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. JANUARY 24, 2023 9:13 a.m. A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Blvd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ELLENSBURG, WA

