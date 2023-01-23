ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets for Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers championship game most expensive on record

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will do battle next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game with a spot in Super Bowl LVII on the line.

Philadelphia disposed of the rival New York Giants by the score of 38-7 in the NFL Divisional Playoffs . San Francisco took out the Dallas Cowboys by a touchdown in their meeting Sunday night for a 12th consecutive win .

To say that this is a highly-anticipated matchup would be an understatement. Philadelphia cruised to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage by posting a 14-3 record during the regular season. San Francisco has been an absolute juggernaut since rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over and following the October acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Ticket prices for this 49ers and Eagles matchup tell us the story here. According to Tick Pick ( h/t John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia ), the average get in price on the second-hand market for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game is $1,102.

That’s a 31% increase from the San Francisco 49ers’ appearance in the very same game against the Los Angeles Rams in Southern California last January. It is also the most-expensive conference championship game on record.

Related: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles game preview

Sell your soul for San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433Cc4_0kOazKBa00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at the second-hand market, the most-expensive ticket for Sunday’s conference title bout is $3,600.00. If you were to get two tickets in that prime spot, it would come out to $7,200.00 before taxes and fees.

To put this into perspective, Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals inside SoFi Stadium boasted a get-in price of $3,875.00. For a championship game to be compared to that. Well, it’s absolutely insane.

As for the game itself, Philadelphia opens as minor home favorites against a red-hot 49ers team that’s looking to make history. If San Francisco hoists the Lombardi, it will become just the second team in NFL history to win 14 consecutive to close out a season — joining the perfect 1972 Miami Dolphins.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

