vermilioncountyfirst.com
UPDATE: Police Now Considering Death of Three-Year-Old Child a Homicide
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. The Danville Police Department has continued to investigate the death of 3-year-old Kanari Miller of Danville. Danville Police initially responded to the OSF Emergency Room on 01/19/23 around 12:05 am, for a report of a child receiving treatment after falling down a flight of stairs. Medical personnel attempted to provide treatment to Kanari, but she was unresponsive and pronounced deceased. Detectives immediately began investigating the incident and interviewed the family members who had brought Kanari to the hospital. Detectives and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators executed a court ordered search warrant at Kanari’s residence and collected evidence from the scene.
Danville Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022
2022 was a record year for the Danville Fire Department.
newschannel20.com
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
WANE-TV
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to...
Crime Stoppers looking for Rantoul domestic battery suspect, asking public for help
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic battery charges. Crime Stoppers officials said Drayon Parker, 30, is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, violating an order of protection and for failing to appear in court. Bond was set at a cumulative $162,500 […]
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
WAND TV
Toddler's death under investigation by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child who died after allegedly falling down a flight of stairs. According to police, on January 19, around 12:05 a.m., Danville Police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to a three-year-old female child being treated for serious injuries.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Marcott, Police Chief Yates Take Center Stage at Council Public Services Meeting
(Above) Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott (L), Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates (R) It was Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott and Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates that did a lot of the talking during Tuesday (Jan 24th) night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting. Fire Chief Marcott presented the department’s annual report, which stated that 4,260 fire calls were made in 2022, which is the most ever for the department. In fact, fire calls for the Danville department have gone up 78% since 2015. But as Chief Marcott explained, the amount of the calls that are actually active fires is not what has risen so much. Instead, it’s a major increase in medical calls. A good part of that, Chief Marcott says, is certainly tied to the growing problem all over in opioid overdoses, such as heroin and fentanyl.
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
WAND TV
Danforth man arrested, wanted on 12 outstanding arrest warrants
IROQUOIS COUNT, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 30-year-old Danforth man for violation of the sex offender registration act. According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 20, 2023 the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, 30, of rural Danforth, IL, on an outstanding Iroquois County Arrest Warrant.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
Urbana house fire displaces residents
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3 Squire Ct. in Urbana around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Firefighters were dispatched after receiving a report of a house fire with all residents out of the house. Multiple engines arrived within four minutes and saw the fire was visible […]
Former Vermilion County Health Administrator suing, says he was forced to resign
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department’s former administrator Doug Toole is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. He said he was forced to resign. The lawsuit accuses the County Board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at the Nov. 10 meeting. The lawsuit states the following were violated: Toole spent […]
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
Danville man continues to fight for his name on mayoral ballot
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Another layer to Danville’s mayoral race. Jacob Lane was in court on Thursday, fighting to have his name on April’s ballot. In December, Rickey Williams, Danville’s current mayor, filed a challenge against Lane. He claimed some of his petition signatures were invalid. In court, Lane and his lawyer focused on why […]
