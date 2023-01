Following reports that his 5-year-old nephew shot and killed himself on Monday night after obtaining access to an unlocked gun, a 29-year-old Detroit man is now being charged. Keon Lavell Pritchett is accused with two counts of felony firearm possession as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and tampering with evidence.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO