LendInvest (LSE:LINV) has announced a partnership with the British Business Bank to aid in the building of more homes, financed by HSBC, according to a note from the Fintech. LendInvest states that HSBC will provide £100 million for LendInvest’s development finance program. The project is supported by theBritish Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantee program. This will increase LendInvest’s total Funds under Management to more than £3.6 billion.

2 DAYS AGO