crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Exchange Luno Cuts 35% of Staff, Citing Tough Market Conditions
Digital asset exchange Luno will reportedly be cutting 35% of Its staff. Luno’s management stated that the upcoming job cuts will impact company workers in all supported regions. Luno is part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG) and reports having over ten million customers globally. Luno further noted that...
crowdfundinsider.com
SCRYPT Digital, a Firm Focused on Digital Assets for Institutions, Chosen by Kiln
SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has been chosen by Kiln, the tech provider behind the first enterprise-grade liquid staking protocol, in order “to provide a seamless on/off-ramping service for its treasury.”. The partnership will allow Kiln “to convert...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Selects Eventus for Trade Surveillance Platform
Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit has “selected the firm’s Validus platform to provide market abuse monitoring on the exchange.”. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Deribit claims it is among the largest cryptocurrency options...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Alternative Lending Platform ThinCats Provided Over £300M of Funding to Firms
The team at ThinCats are pleased to announce that they provided £302 million of funding to businesses in 2022. In total, ThinCats has “lent more than £1.3bn to businesses across the UK while assets under management stand at a record £675m.”. Despite a challenging economic backdrop,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech: Citco Group of Companies Selects Fenergo’s Platform for Onboarding, KYC
The Citco group of companies has moved to streamline the client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes after agreeing to a deal with digital transformation business, Fenergo, “to integrate its client lifecycle management (CLM) platform across Citco.”. Citco, which claims to be one of the world’s largest Asset...
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Ascendant Announces Business Investment from Battery Ventures
Ascendant, an international provider of cross-border business payment solutions and a financial technology company, announced that Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed “to make a significant investment in the company.”. Once closed, the new investment will “make Battery Ventures the primary investor and enable Ascendant to...
crowdfundinsider.com
CrowdProperty Announces “Enhanced Rates of Return” for Investors
CrowdProperty says it has recently undertaken a review of the rates of return offered on their first-charge secured property development projects as part of CrowdProperty’s ongoing commitment to platform investors. Following the review, CrowdProperty has boosted rates of returns for new projects launched on the platform as of today.
crowdfundinsider.com
Supply Chain Financing Firm Twinco Capital Raises $12 Million
Female-founded Fintech Twinco Capital has announced a $12 million funding round led by Quona Capital. The funding provided both debt and equity capital. Working Capital, as well as existing investors Mundi Ventures and Finch Capital, participated in the round, with Zubi Capital providing the venture debt portion. The Amsterdam and...
crowdfundinsider.com
QED Investors Backs QuickNode $60 Million Series B, Valuation Pegged at $800 million.
QuickNode, a company that claims to provide the “most performant, scalable, reliable blockchain node infrastructure on earth,” has raised $60 million in a Series B round. Nontable Fintech VC QED Investors participated in funding the Miami-based firm, which was led by 10T. The firm was valued at $800 million.
crowdfundinsider.com
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland Regulated Digital Assets Bank, Announces Innovative Offering
SEBA Bank, a licensed digital assets bank regulated in Switzerland, has announced an innovative offering for its clients. SEBA Bank is “shaping the future of finance, simplifying crypto banking for its clients, whether traditional or crypto-savvy investors.” Clients are “the focus at SEBA.”. SEBA claims that it...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Wealth Manager Moneyfarm Appoints Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Company Chair
Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm announced that it has appointed Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Chair. Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, DBE, CVO, FRSE, “brings considerable experience to the role. She is the Founder and Executive Chair of fintech Snoop and was the CEO of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018, leading the company to IPO.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE’s B2B Fintech Alaan Secures $4.5M via Pre-Series A Round
UAE-based Alaan, the spend management platform for Middle Eastern businesses, announced that it has raised $4.5 million pre-Series A funding, “backed by Presight Capital, Y Combinator, and angel investors.”. Together with the $2.5 million seed round last year, Alaan has “raised a total of $7 million in equity.”
Marketmind: Asian stocks - soaring and roaring
Jan 27 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.
crowdfundinsider.com
LendInvest, British Business Bank Partner on Building More Homes, Financed by HSBC
LendInvest (LSE:LINV) has announced a partnership with the British Business Bank to aid in the building of more homes, financed by HSBC, according to a note from the Fintech. LendInvest states that HSBC will provide £100 million for LendInvest’s development finance program. The project is supported by theBritish Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantee program. This will increase LendInvest’s total Funds under Management to more than £3.6 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets
Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: B2B Buy Now Pay Later Platform Tranch Raises $100M Seed Round
Tranch, a buy now pay later (BNPL) platform for SaaS sellers and services providers, has raised $100 million in seed equity and debt funding “to bring payment flexibility to a wider pool of B2B customers.”. The investment round was “led by Soma Capital (New York-based backers of Deel, Razor...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Smart Pension Introduces Sustainable Investment Strategies
Smart Pension, which claims to be one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces the launch of three new fully sustainable lifestyle strategies “with different growth fund options: the Smart Sustainable Growth Core Fund, Smart Sustainable Growth Fund (the Smart Pension default fund) and Smart Sustainable Growth Plus Fund.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Sandbar Secures $4.8M to Combat Financial Crime with Transaction Monitoring Software
Sandbar, a provider of anti-money laundering, fraud, and counter-terrorism risk detection software, announced the availability of its product and a $4.8 million seed investment led by Lachy Groom and Abstract Ventures. Other participating investors “include BoxGroup, as well as more than 45 angel investors including founders and executives from Ramp,...
