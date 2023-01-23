POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City Council, by law, was required to approve new ward maps by December 1, 2022. The maps were required to be submitted to the Dutchess County Board of Elections (BOE) for use in the 2023 elections in November. The council, through a series of inactions and missteps, has failed to meet every deadline associated with the required redistricting using the most recent census data.

