Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappinger Republicans select Cavaccini over Thurston for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Town of Wappinger Republican Committee met on Wednesday night and chose to endorse Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini over fellow Republican and incumbent Town Supervisor Dick Thurston. The results were overwhelming with Cavaccini receiving 29 votes with Thurston collecting only five. One committeeperson declined to vote.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Common Council continues redistricting delays; criticized by commission chairman
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City Council, by law, was required to approve new ward maps by December 1, 2022. The maps were required to be submitted to the Dutchess County Board of Elections (BOE) for use in the 2023 elections in November. The council, through a series of inactions and missteps, has failed to meet every deadline associated with the required redistricting using the most recent census data.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis mayor not seeking reelection
PORT JERVIS – After serving on the Port Jervis City Council for 12 years, two as councilman-at-large and going on 10 years as mayor, Kelly Decker announced Wednesday evening that he will not seek reelection in November. The Democratic mayor made the announcement at the end of his annual...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Longtime Dutchess employee recognized by union and county officials
POUGHKEEPSIE – Longtime Dutchess County employee Melody “Mel” Newton, a fixture near the County Office Building on Market Street, was honored by her union as well as county officials for her extraordinary service to county government and anyone who arrives on Market Street in need of assistance. On Monday, CSEA Dutchess County Unit 6650 President Andrew Calamari presented Ms. Newton with the union’s inaugural “Doug Morrison Person of the Year” award for her exemplary customer service representing Dutchess County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who is Howard Harris, and why is he so angry at Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna?
Woodstock is a community famous for the depths and lengths of its verbal feuds, sometimes passed from one generation to another. Over the years, the exchange of views between Bill McKenna and Howard Harris has become as worthy candidate for inclusion in the hall of fame of Woodstock disputes. Harris,...
Armed stand-off leads to arrest in Ulster County
An armed stand-off in Kingston lead to an arrest on Wednesday, after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment. The 59-year-old faces several charges.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval
GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA: Newburgh EMT fatality was ‘tragic accident not a crime’
GOSHEN – An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into the December 16, 2022 fatal accident in the City of Newburgh in which a paramedic was struck and killed by a vehicle was “a tragic accident not a crime,” District Attorney David Hoovler said Wednesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man pleads guilty in slashing
GOSHEN – A 52-year-old Newburgh man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday to felony assault in connection with the May 21, 2022 slashing of a man on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh. Under the plea agreement at the time of his plea, Melfred Williams will...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston eviction results in armed standoff and arrest
KINGSTON – A man who threatened to shoot himself after an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the man’s Wiltwyck Gardens apartment on Albany Avenue in the City of Kingston is facing felony charges after a brief standoff on Wednesday morning. The incident which resulted in a brief closure of Albany Avenue, began at approximately 11 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sarah Salem set free from slammer – six hours after sentencing
CARMEL – Sarah Salem, 38, was set free from the Dutchess County Jail on Monday evening, less than seven hours after being sent to the jail on a 60-day sentence for a 2022 DWI conviction. Poughkeepsie City Court Judge Scott Volkman handed down the sentence shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Monday. The account of Monday’s sentencing can be found here.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to reinvigorate Foreign Trade Zone
GOSHEN – Foreign trade Zone No. 37 is based in Orange County, originally headquartered at New York Stewart International Airport. It has, for the most part, become dormant and now the county wants to reinvigorate it as an additional source of economic development and commerce. County Economic Development Director...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man indicted for possessing loaded .45 caliber gun
GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted a 39-year-old Newburgh man on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon for illegally possessing a loaded firearm in that city. District Attorney David Hoover said it is alleged that around 10 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Antoine Ford...
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster jail inmate charged with assaulting officers
KINGSTON – An inmate in the Ulster County Jail has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment following an investigation into a June 5, 2022 incident in a jail housing unit. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said William Knox III, 29, of Ulster Park, was charged on January...
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I"ve said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity, our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
New Armed Standoff: Man Threatens To Shoot Himself At Apartment In Kingston, Sheriff Says
A 59-year-old Hudson Valley man threatened to shoot himself following an eviction notice that led to an hours-long standoff. The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Kingston. The drama unfolded when an Ulster County Sheriff's Office deputy executed a court-ordered eviction for the...
Comments / 0