Finley, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Kennewick voters to decide on school levy

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick School District will ask voters to decide on an educational programs and operations levy on February 14. The district said ballots should arrive this week. The district ran levy elections in both February and April 2022 that failed to pass. The district said it is...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Benton County Creates 2 Positions to Help Overhaul Old KGH

Since acquiring the old Trios Hospital Auburn facility in downtown Kennewick, Benton County has seen the demands for repairs greatly increase. The building is going to be the future home of the Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery Center. Commissioners vote to create two full-time maintenance-repair jobs. At their weekly meeting...
97 Rock

Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers

A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

SSC Hearing Biggest Case in Washington State History

It's not an exaggeration. The Washington State Supreme Court began hearing arguments today on whether SB 5096, passed in 2021, is Constitutional. The bill would create a 7% tax on capital gains. The authors of the bill framed capital gains as an excise tax, and that is where the focus of the fight lies.
WASHINGTON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Council Passes Ordinance Allowing for Wider Driveways

The proliferation of three-car garages and RV pads in single-family neighborhoods in Hermiston has prompted the city to increase the maximum allowable width of driveways. The Hermiston City Council on Monday passed an ordinance to allow driveway widths to increase from 36 feet to 50 feet or 50 percent of the lot width – whichever is smaller.
HERMISTON, OR
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

City has a funding wish list

HERMISTON – Hermiston has several projects it plans to ask the 2023 Oregon Legislature to fund. One of them is a personal favorite of Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan. It’s the Gettman Road/Railway Alternative Transportation Enhancement, which would provide a second east-west route through Hermiston on the south side.
HERMISTON, OR
q13fox.com

Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Washington State Lawmakers Spar Over Pursuit Bill

Eyebrows were raised last week when 45th District State Senator Manka Dhingra D-Redmond said she would not introduce the senate version of a pair of bipartisan bills addressing police pursuits (HB 1363 and SB 5352) in the Law & Justice Committee for a hearing. Recently I laid out the changes...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits

Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

