Kennewick voters to decide on school levy
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick School District will ask voters to decide on an educational programs and operations levy on February 14. The district said ballots should arrive this week. The district ran levy elections in both February and April 2022 that failed to pass. The district said it is...
kafe.com
Lawmakers in Olympia could allow new sales taxes to hire police officers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Would you pay an additional tax to add more police officers to your local force?. A Washington state Senate committee is considering a bill that would allow cities and counties to add a sales and use tax to goods and services that would help pay for more officers.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
610KONA
Benton County Creates 2 Positions to Help Overhaul Old KGH
Since acquiring the old Trios Hospital Auburn facility in downtown Kennewick, Benton County has seen the demands for repairs greatly increase. The building is going to be the future home of the Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery Center. Commissioners vote to create two full-time maintenance-repair jobs. At their weekly meeting...
Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers
A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
SSC Hearing Biggest Case in Washington State History
It's not an exaggeration. The Washington State Supreme Court began hearing arguments today on whether SB 5096, passed in 2021, is Constitutional. The bill would create a 7% tax on capital gains. The authors of the bill framed capital gains as an excise tax, and that is where the focus of the fight lies.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Council Passes Ordinance Allowing for Wider Driveways
The proliferation of three-car garages and RV pads in single-family neighborhoods in Hermiston has prompted the city to increase the maximum allowable width of driveways. The Hermiston City Council on Monday passed an ordinance to allow driveway widths to increase from 36 feet to 50 feet or 50 percent of the lot width – whichever is smaller.
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City has a funding wish list
HERMISTON – Hermiston has several projects it plans to ask the 2023 Oregon Legislature to fund. One of them is a personal favorite of Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan. It’s the Gettman Road/Railway Alternative Transportation Enhancement, which would provide a second east-west route through Hermiston on the south side.
Who Legally Gets the Dog in a Washington State Divorce?
What Are My Legal Rights When It Comes To My Pets In A Divorce?. Who gets the pet in a divorce? This is an all-too-common question for people going through a divorce in the state of Washington. What Does Washington State Law Say About Dogs In A Divorce Custody Battle?
KATU.com
Bill looks to move Oregon's Public Defense Commission to executive branch
SALEM, Ore. — If you are charged with a crime, you have a constitutional right to legal representation; a shortage of public defenders in Oregon is causing delays in providing that right to people who can't afford private attorneys. Public defenders say the issue comes down to burnout with...
Could You Get a DUI in Washington With a BAC Test of .05%?
A new bill was proposed in the Washington State Senate to lower the blood alcohol Content for DUI to .05%.
KGMI
New bill would put speed cameras at Washington state highway work zones
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill introduced in Olympia would establish speed cameras in Washington state highway work zones. The Senate Transportation Committee held a public hearing on SB 5272 on Monday afternoon, January 23rd. A spokesman for a general contractor association was among those who favored the bill. “Those...
q13fox.com
New push to ban automatic weapons in Washington is up for debate
A new push to ban automatic weapons is up for debate again. Some say this is what Washington state needs following the spike in gun violence plaguing the community. This is the seventh time Attorney General Bob Ferguson has proposed a bill like this.
q13fox.com
Proposed bill seeks to ban assault weapons in Washington
OLYMPIA, WASH. - There's a new push to ban semi-automatic weapons in Washington, and some are hoping it passes through this year's legislative session. Some argue this is what Washington desperately needs, following a spike in gun violence, but others say it's an infringement of rights. This is the seventh...
Washington State Lawmakers Spar Over Pursuit Bill
Eyebrows were raised last week when 45th District State Senator Manka Dhingra D-Redmond said she would not introduce the senate version of a pair of bipartisan bills addressing police pursuits (HB 1363 and SB 5352) in the Law & Justice Committee for a hearing. Recently I laid out the changes...
Washington state sheriffs, police chiefs shift gears for police pursuit bills
(The Center Square) – The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs was not pleased to hear criticism of proposed bills that seek to rebalance the state’s controversial vehicle pursuit law. Both the Washington state Senate and House have sponsored bills that seek to roll back House Bill...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but government still taking money
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
q13fox.com
One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits
Since the new police pursuit bills were signed into law, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse it. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars. Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. She told FOX 13 that she has no plans to bring it up for debate.
