ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors

By Mitch Perry
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJnuX_0kOaxaBW00

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in St. John's' County on Jan. 23 (credit: Facebook screenshot)

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that he wants the Florida Legislature to change the state law that requires a unanimous jury to impose a death sentence.

Speaking at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in St. Johns County, the governor noted that mass shooter Nikolas Cruz — who killed 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — was able to avoid a death sentence last November because a Broward County jury failed to unanimously agree to do so.

“Bottom line, that should probably be changed by statute,” DeSantis said. “It’s one thing to say, ‘yeah, obviously a majority of the jury has to – maybe a supermajority, but that one person (is) able to veto that?’”

There were actually three jurors who voted against Cruz’s execution last fall, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

A few years ago, that would have been a sufficient number of jurors to put someone to death, as Florida previously allowed just a simple majority of 12 jurors to vote to execute someone on death row as recently as 2016. At that time, Florida was one of only three states that allowed a simple majority of jurors to recommend execution. That changed when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down part of Florida’s law in 2016.

The Legislature then changed the law to require a 10-2 majority to recommend the death penalty, but the Florida Supreme Court ruled later in 2016 that such a measure would also violate the state’s Constitution.

The Legislature then came back in 2017 and voted to require a unanimous jury decision to invoke a death sentence on an inmate. The measure passed 37-0 in the state Senate, and 112-3 in the House .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNzbD_0kOaxaBW00

A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The decision not to give Cruz the death penalty was met with strong opposition by most of the family members of the Parkland victims such as Fred Guttenberg, who has become a gun safety advocate after he lost his daughter Jaime in the shooting. He said he “was stunned and devasted” by the decision.

There were also politicians from both sides of the aisle who expressed disappointment at the verdict, such as 2022 Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist, who said in a statement that “there are crimes for which the only just penalty is death,” in reaction to the verdict.

During a press availability this morning, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book said lawmakers will have to deal with the issue about whether to change the current law requiring a unanimous jury decision in the upcoming legislative session.

“If there ever was a person who deserved the death penalty, Nikolas Cruz is that person,” Book said.

Her Democratic colleague in the House, Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, said she opposed changing the current law.

“When you are looking at the possibility of the ultimate punishment, putting someone to death, you have to make sure that you get it right,” she said, noting how Florida leads the nation in exonerations from death row with 30. “I don’t think that reducing the number of jurors required for the death penalty to be the sentence in that case is the right move.”

The post Gov. DeSantis pushes for repealing unanimous death penalty requirement for jurors appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 23

hunter
2d ago

How disgusting if the death penalty worked there would not be any murders happening, as the death penalty has been around since before Jesus.

Reply
5
Related
Florida Phoenix

Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will not return suspended Andrew Warren to his post as the twice-elected state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. That much is clear from a written statement issued by the governor’s office, emphasizing that “Mr. Warren remains suspended from the office he failed to serve.” Warren asked DeSantis on Wednesday in a letter to […] The post Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Florida Governor Teacher Rights Bill

If you would like to get involved, contact your local county's mitigation management team. Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday. Airport officials held their monthly meeting today. Suit Up For Success. Updated: 5 hours ago. Many companies around Bay County are hiring, and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.25.2023 — DeSantis Dismisses Job Ask From State Attorney Warren— Medical Marijuana To Get Boost in FL—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Warren asks that Gov. DeSantis reinstate him as Hillsborough prosecutor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren wrote Wednesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis seeking reinstatement as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County, arguing that the governor is duty-bound to do so. “The facts are now known and the court’s findings are clear: I engaged in zero misconduct; the allegations in the executive order are false; and the suspension violates federal and […] The post Warren asks that Gov. DeSantis reinstate him as Hillsborough prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Florida House is the only state embassy in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is known for many things — the seat of power for the United States, amazing museums and monuments, and embassies representing nearly every country in the world. But did you know that Florida is the only state in America to have an embassy in our nation’s capital?
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Black leaders furious about Gov. DeSantis’ rejection of AP African American studies course

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of an Advanced Placement pilot course on African American studies elicited a resounding response from a crowd of at least a hundred people gathered in the state Capitol Wednesday, praying and loudly chanting about the importance of protecting Black history taught in Florida’s public schools. Some held signs that read “Black […] The post FL Black leaders furious about Gov. DeSantis’ rejection of AP African American studies course appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots

Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott makes it official: he’s running for reelection in 2024

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday that he will be running for reelection next year. That likely means he will not pursue a presidential candidacy in 2024. “I’ve never lost an election, and I don’t intend to now,” Scott said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “We’ve worked hard to turn Florida […] The post U.S. Sen. Rick Scott makes it official: he’s running for reelection in 2024 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida's election crimes office can’t fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role

Five months after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed, one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine and, we’ve discovered, the election security office he took credit for, barely has anyone on its employee roster.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Louisiana Conservative Caucus bemoans limited scope of insurance special session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times State lawmakers in the Louisiana Conservative Caucus said Tuesday it’s “unfortunate” that next week’s special session to address the homeowner’s insurance crisis will be limited to just one proposal. They say the seven-day session won’t result in lower policy premiums for the people who need it most. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ call for the special session, […] The post Louisiana Conservative Caucus bemoans limited scope of insurance special session appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LOUISIANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy