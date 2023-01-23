Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
cleveland19.com
Salvation Army opens 3 Cleveland preschools in response to childcare needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland announced Thursday they will be opening three new preschools in response to higher need for childcare. The preschools will help prepare children ages three to five for elementary school, according to a release from the organization. Each location will run...
cleveland19.com
Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, Gates Mills police search for 2 suspicious men going door-to-door
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills are investigating several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called police after seeing the two men...
cleveland19.com
North Olmsted police will soon be wearing body cameras
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to money from a state grant, North Olmsted police officers will soon be wearing body cameras. The department was recently awarded $139,560 from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. Officials are now planning the next steps to obtain the body cameras. At this...
cleveland19.com
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court. Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent...
cleveland19.com
Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of COVID-related assistance
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a complaint the 19 News tipline gets often. People in Cuyahoga County can’t get the help they need with their food stamps. They say it’s a phone issue, sometimes waiting hours to get in touch with Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services.
cleveland19.com
South Euclid 8th grader missing for nearly a week
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking to the public to help find an 8th grader who has been missing for nearly a week. According to police, James Kushner-Cunningham left through his bedroom window sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. He has not been seen since.
cleveland19.com
As more drug users die alone, medical examiner says fentanyl test strips could save lives
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The powerful, synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to kill our loved ones and neighbors here in northeast Ohio. And sadly, many people are dying alone. 19 Investigates spoke one-on-one with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, who is getting behind a new way to save lives. We also...
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
cleveland19.com
$5M bond continued for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland community mourns 4 family members slain on city’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood. “I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with...
cleveland19.com
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to 12 years in prison. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and...
cleveland19.com
$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects of armed robbery, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). A release from the USPIS said that the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered adult
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing and endangered. Machelle Yankovic is 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds, according to a missing person poster. She has black hair and hazel eyes, according to police, and was last seen...
