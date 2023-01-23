ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

cleveland19.com

Salvation Army opens 3 Cleveland preschools in response to childcare needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland announced Thursday they will be opening three new preschools in response to higher need for childcare. The preschools will help prepare children ages three to five for elementary school, according to a release from the organization. Each location will run...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

North Olmsted police will soon be wearing body cameras

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to money from a state grant, North Olmsted police officers will soon be wearing body cameras. The department was recently awarded $139,560 from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. Officials are now planning the next steps to obtain the body cameras. At this...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Adult Alert canceled for 85-year-old Ashland County man

SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

South Euclid 8th grader missing for nearly a week

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking to the public to help find an 8th grader who has been missing for nearly a week. According to police, James Kushner-Cunningham left through his bedroom window sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. He has not been seen since.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

$5M bond continued for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland community mourns 4 family members slain on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood. “I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects of armed robbery, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). A release from the USPIS said that the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing and endangered. Machelle Yankovic is 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds, according to a missing person poster. She has black hair and hazel eyes, according to police, and was last seen...
CLEVELAND, OH

