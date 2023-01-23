Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is it Possible Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
click orlando
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dies at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Harvey L. Massey — who founded, led and later retired from the well-known Central Florida pest control company of his namesake — has died, according to Massey Services, Inc. Massey, a long-time resident of Winter Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, a news...
click orlando
‘All clear’ given after student’s threat puts Deltona Middle School on lockdown, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County middle school is all clear following a lockdown Wednesday because a student phoned in a threat, according to the school district and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deltona Middle School was placed in a secure hold after a student threatened to...
click orlando
Riff On This: Founder of Kids Rock The Nation looks to help aspiring young musicians
ORLANDO, Fla. – Anthony Wild is the founder of Kids Rock The Nation, a nonprofit with the mission to share the power of music with children by giving aspiring young musicians in need instruments to ignite their passion for music and their passion for life. Before dedicating all his...
click orlando
Longwood man accused of attacking homeless woman he invited to live with him
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Saturday after attacking a homeless woman whom he had invited to live with him, according to the police department. Officers said 48-year-old Michael Guidry of Longwood had invited the victim to live with him about two weeks prior after finding out she was homeless so that he could be a “good person.”
click orlando
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
click orlando
‘We have the best opportunity to find Jennifer,’ Kesse family says in new message
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Jennifer Kesse says they have the best opportunity to find the missing woman now, 17 years after she disappeared from her Orlando condo complex. The Kesse family released an update on their GoFundMe page to mark 17 years since they last heard from...
click orlando
Man accused of torching Longwood condo for ‘revenge’ on HOA owed $29K in dues dispute, records show
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County man accused of burning down his condo as “revenge” against his homeowners’ association owed nearly $29,000 in unpaid dues and other costs to the HOA, court records show. Marc Lane Hermann, 53, was arrested Monday on four counts of...
click orlando
Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida
The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
click orlando
Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
click orlando
Edgewater man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Volusia County man who was jailed for refusing to show up to court on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. Howard Adams was arrested by the FBI at his home in Edgewater in March, 2021,...
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
click orlando
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
click orlando
Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA
ORLANDO, Fla. – What’s your nickname for Orlando International Airport?. Some people say OIA. Some people say MCO, which is the airport’s official code. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
click orlando
AdventHealth opens clinic to treat, research long-haul COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly three years into the pandemic, AdventHealth is working to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19. Health officials at AdventHealth gave an update Tuesday on its first of its kind clinic aimed to treat and research what they call long-haul COVID. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride...
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando to host Elmo’s Birthday Celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will soon celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite Sesame Street character, Elmo. The birthday celebration kicks off Saturday and will feature meet-and-greets with Elmo and his friends, a fun-filled DJ dance party, scavenger hunts, parade and a birthday storytime. [TRENDING: Tired of walking...
click orlando
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
click orlando
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
click orlando
Renovations get going, staff gets creative at Seminole County Animal Services
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Seminole County Animal Services continues to renovate parts of its shelter, workers have created a new approach to finding animals a forever home. The shelter announced Wednesday in a news release that work was underway in its Adoption and Veterinarian care wings, “forcing staff to get creative to continue operations as efficiently as possible.”
Comments / 0