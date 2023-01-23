ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dies at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Harvey L. Massey — who founded, led and later retired from the well-known Central Florida pest control company of his namesake — has died, according to Massey Services, Inc. Massey, a long-time resident of Winter Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, a news...
WINTER PARK, FL
Longwood man accused of attacking homeless woman he invited to live with him

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Saturday after attacking a homeless woman whom he had invited to live with him, according to the police department. Officers said 48-year-old Michael Guidry of Longwood had invited the victim to live with him about two weeks prior after finding out she was homeless so that he could be a “good person.”
LONGWOOD, FL
Burning brush to prevent fires in Central Florida

The Econ River Wilderness Area closes Monday. Seminole County said it will be closed for about two weeks as crews work to prepare for prescribed burns. During an interview on Talk to Tom, Allegra Buyer, the Natural Resources Program Coordinator for Seminole County said there are two main reasons for prescribed burns.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Florida woman targeted Holocaust survivor in $2.8M romance scam, feds say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of a romance scam that drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors and the FBI say Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, met the victim on a dating website six...
ORLANDO, FL
Edgewater man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Volusia County man who was jailed for refusing to show up to court on charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. Howard Adams was arrested by the FBI at his home in Edgewater in March, 2021,...
EDGEWATER, FL
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
51-year-old bicyclist dies in DeLand crash while trying to cross street

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Lake Helen man was killed Wednesday during a crash in DeLand after he tried to cross the road on his bicycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at East International Speedway Boulevard and North Kepler...
DELAND, FL
Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. – What’s your nickname for Orlando International Airport?. Some people say OIA. Some people say MCO, which is the airport’s official code. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
AdventHealth opens clinic to treat, research long-haul COVID patients

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly three years into the pandemic, AdventHealth is working to better understand the long-term effects of COVID-19. Health officials at AdventHealth gave an update Tuesday on its first of its kind clinic aimed to treat and research what they call long-haul COVID. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride...
ORLANDO, FL
SeaWorld Orlando to host Elmo’s Birthday Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will soon celebrate the birthday of everyone’s favorite Sesame Street character, Elmo. The birthday celebration kicks off Saturday and will feature meet-and-greets with Elmo and his friends, a fun-filled DJ dance party, scavenger hunts, parade and a birthday storytime. [TRENDING: Tired of walking...
ORLANDO, FL
Woman struck, run over, killed on Goldenrod Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman standing in the middle of an Orange County road was struck by an SUV, run over by a car and killed, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on North Goldenrod Road near Chapel Trace Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
51-year-old Clermont motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla – A 51-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along U.S. Highway 27 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Green Cove...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Renovations get going, staff gets creative at Seminole County Animal Services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Seminole County Animal Services continues to renovate parts of its shelter, workers have created a new approach to finding animals a forever home. The shelter announced Wednesday in a news release that work was underway in its Adoption and Veterinarian care wings, “forcing staff to get creative to continue operations as efficiently as possible.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

