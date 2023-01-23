ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

San Francisco Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader

Mounting frustration over GOP electoral losses has incited a contentious leadership battle that pits a prominent California Republican against the party's national leader. The effort by San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, whose clients include former President Donald Trump, to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel will be decided at a party meeting in Dana Point, California, that begins Wednesday.
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023. ...Quick Hitting Slider System Sunday and Monday Followed By Very. * A quick moving slider is expected to impact the Sierra and. western Nevada on Sunday and Monday, bringing gusty ridge winds. and light snowfall accumulations. * Ahead of...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Los Banos-Dos Palos, Merced-Madera-Mendota, Planada- Le Grand-Snelling, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties,. Caruthers-San Joaquin-Selma, Fresno-Clovis, Buttonwillow- Lost Hills-I5, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Hanford-Corcoran- Lemoore, Visalia-Porterville-Reedley...
