Louisiana State

This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around Louisiana specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best ?

24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to determine which restaurant in each state is the best to find delectable pasta dishes. According to the site:

"While many of these restaurants are Italian-American, others offer more traditional Italian fare and a few highlight the cuisine of particular cities or regions of Italy. Some of these restaurants offer modern twists on classic pasta dishes, and many make at least some of their own pasta in-house."

So which restaurant in Louisiana is the best for pasta?

Josephine Estelle

Located in New Orleans, Josephine Estelle combines the best of both worlds, serving classic Italian dishes with a southern twist. 24/7 Wall St . recommends sampling the Canestri cacio e pepe while there.

Josephine Estelle is located inside the Ace Hotel at 600 Carondelet Street in New Orleans.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Combining classic Italian preparations with flavors of the American South, this art deco-themed restaurant uses family recipes, seasonal ingredients, and house-made pasta to create dishes that are uniquely their own — and they're open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner."

"Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to find the best spots in the country for pasta.

