ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MI

1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after Montcalm Twp. assault

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCfG5_0kOawKZt00

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.

Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on West Colby Road near Berridge Road after receiving a report that a man was unconscious after being assaulted.

Responding deputies found a 56-year-old Greenville man lying on the floor, unconscious and bleeding from the head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. As of Monday, he was removed from the ICU and has been in and out of consciousness, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies learned that while at a small party at the home, the Greenville man and David Thompson, 58, of Greenville, got into an argument that ended with Thompson punching the man in the face, causing him to fall.

Thompson was taken into custody on Friday. He has since been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. His bond has been set at $175,000.

The assault remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
MIDLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation

ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Further details were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing....
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Body found in East Grand Rapids identified as 16-year-old

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified. The body of 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton was found with a head wound near Plymouth Avenue and Lake Drive before 1 a.m., according to the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department (EGRPSD).
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Deputies respond to fatal car crash outside of Owosso

BENNINGTON TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Deputies were dispatched to a single-car accident on Monday around 7 a.m. on W. Grand River Rd., west of Pittsburg Rd. where a 20-year-old female driver from Owosso was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators revealed that the car failed to get around the curve...
OWOSSO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy