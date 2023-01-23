Read full article on original website
Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers
A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
SSC Hearing Biggest Case in Washington State History
It's not an exaggeration. The Washington State Supreme Court began hearing arguments today on whether SB 5096, passed in 2021, is Constitutional. The bill would create a 7% tax on capital gains. The authors of the bill framed capital gains as an excise tax, and that is where the focus of the fight lies.
Who Legally Gets the Dog in a Washington State Divorce?
What Are My Legal Rights When It Comes To My Pets In A Divorce?. Who gets the pet in a divorce? This is an all-too-common question for people going through a divorce in the state of Washington. What Does Washington State Law Say About Dogs In A Divorce Custody Battle?
Could You Get a DUI in Washington With a BAC Test of .05%?
A new bill was proposed in the Washington State Senate to lower the blood alcohol Content for DUI to .05%.
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
Washington State Lawmakers Spar Over Pursuit Bill
Eyebrows were raised last week when 45th District State Senator Manka Dhingra D-Redmond said she would not introduce the senate version of a pair of bipartisan bills addressing police pursuits (HB 1363 and SB 5352) in the Law & Justice Committee for a hearing. Recently I laid out the changes...
Is Tri-Cities Homeless Rate Growing Faster Than Washington State?
You can see it almost everywhere you travel around the Tri-Cities. Our homeless problem is growing fast, but what is the cause?. I see it illustrated on multiple street corners I drive by every day and I know I am not the only one that notices. The Tri-Cities homeless problem is getting worse and it is happening quickly. There are at least 4,000 homeless in the Tri-Cities area and that number is growing according to the Homeless Management Information System. A recent study has identified some of the reasons why the Tri-Cities homeless problem is growing faster than the rest of Washington State as a whole.
Seen This Truck? Let Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Know
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is looking for this work truck. The truck was reported stolen early Thursday morning. The FCSO says this work truck was stolen "from a local business" around 5 AM. They did not give the location where it was taken from. After enlarging the image and...
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
Newhouse Tours Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center
(Kennewick, WA) -- 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse has toured a Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center. The Republican visited Ideal Option off Gage Blvd Monday in an effort to see local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and learn about the treatment options available to those who suffer from the opioid and fentanyl addiction.
Richland PD Investigates Arson Fire at Seniors Apartments
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department is investigating after a fire that was declared to have been intentionally set. This happened Tuesday morning around 2:30am at an apartment community for seniors that is called the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments. It's located at 1770 Leslie Road, which is off Leslie just north of Gage Blvd. right near the Kennewick-Richland line. Authorities say residents told dispatchers they saw smoke and flames inside the building. The blaze was said to have been kept in check by the facility's fire suppression facility until crews could arrive. Once on scene, crews were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time, but not before the building received some smoke and fire damage, which was in addition to water damage from the apartment's sprinkler system. 67 residents had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out. One resident had to be taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident
Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review
More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
Public Hearing Coming February 1st for HH Hills Wind Farm
You will have an opportunity to comment during a public hearing coming February 1st. about the Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Virtual hearing coming February 1st. The Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council plans a public hearing, to be done virtually online, for February 1st, 2023. The hearing...
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
7 Activities You Need to Do in Tri-Cities Before You Die
There are certain experiences that make living in the Tri-Cities a joy. You could call this a little local bucketlist or the itinerary for the rest of your life. Make some memories and dig into what the Tri-Cities has to offer that you may not find anywhere else!. Try the...
The Demand Is Urgent: Washington Needs Your Blood Donations TODAY
It's National Blood Donor Month, and the demand in Washington is URGENT. The Washington State Department of Health along with the Northwest Blood Coalition urges you to donate if you're eligible. One of the most satisfying things I've ever done is donate blood. I know a lot of people who...
Reasons Why People Want to Move Away From Tri-Cities
I spend a lot of time writing feel-good, nostalgia-filled articles that sometimes border on viewing our home with rose-tinted glasses. While all of those things are true, every time I mention favorite restaurants, fishing spots, or camping spots; I mean what I say. Tri-Cities is generally a nice place to live. But it's totally fine if not everyone feels that way.
