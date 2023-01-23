ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finley, WA

Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers

A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?

The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
PASCO, WA
SSC Hearing Biggest Case in Washington State History

It's not an exaggeration. The Washington State Supreme Court began hearing arguments today on whether SB 5096, passed in 2021, is Constitutional. The bill would create a 7% tax on capital gains. The authors of the bill framed capital gains as an excise tax, and that is where the focus of the fight lies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State Lawmakers Spar Over Pursuit Bill

Eyebrows were raised last week when 45th District State Senator Manka Dhingra D-Redmond said she would not introduce the senate version of a pair of bipartisan bills addressing police pursuits (HB 1363 and SB 5352) in the Law & Justice Committee for a hearing. Recently I laid out the changes...
WASHINGTON STATE
Is Tri-Cities Homeless Rate Growing Faster Than Washington State?

You can see it almost everywhere you travel around the Tri-Cities. Our homeless problem is growing fast, but what is the cause?. I see it illustrated on multiple street corners I drive by every day and I know I am not the only one that notices. The Tri-Cities homeless problem is getting worse and it is happening quickly. There are at least 4,000 homeless in the Tri-Cities area and that number is growing according to the Homeless Management Information System. A recent study has identified some of the reasons why the Tri-Cities homeless problem is growing faster than the rest of Washington State as a whole.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newhouse Tours Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center

(Kennewick, WA) -- 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse has toured a Kennewick Addiction Recovery Center. The Republican visited Ideal Option off Gage Blvd Monday in an effort to see local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and learn about the treatment options available to those who suffer from the opioid and fentanyl addiction.
KENNEWICK, WA
Richland PD Investigates Arson Fire at Seniors Apartments

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department is investigating after a fire that was declared to have been intentionally set. This happened Tuesday morning around 2:30am at an apartment community for seniors that is called the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments. It's located at 1770 Leslie Road, which is off Leslie just north of Gage Blvd. right near the Kennewick-Richland line. Authorities say residents told dispatchers they saw smoke and flames inside the building. The blaze was said to have been kept in check by the facility's fire suppression facility until crews could arrive. Once on scene, crews were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time, but not before the building received some smoke and fire damage, which was in addition to water damage from the apartment's sprinkler system. 67 residents had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out. One resident had to be taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
RICHLAND, WA
Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident

Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail. Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss. Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13...
OTHELLO, WA
Washington SB 5032 Would Allow for Expanded DUI Review

More than one DUI related bill has been filed this legislative session. SB 5032 is a new take on a nil that has been introduced, without success, in two previous sessions. 4th District Senator Mike Padden R- Spokane Valley has previously sponsored SB 5054 that would have extended the courts ability to lookback at someone convicted of felony driving under the influence's record to 15 years instead of the current 10 years. SB 5054 passed the Senate in 2021 and 2022, but did not pass the House.
WASHINGTON STATE
Public Hearing Coming February 1st for HH Hills Wind Farm

You will have an opportunity to comment during a public hearing coming February 1st. about the Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Virtual hearing coming February 1st. The Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council plans a public hearing, to be done virtually online, for February 1st, 2023. The hearing...
KENNEWICK, WA
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland

The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Reasons Why People Want to Move Away From Tri-Cities

I spend a lot of time writing feel-good, nostalgia-filled articles that sometimes border on viewing our home with rose-tinted glasses. While all of those things are true, every time I mention favorite restaurants, fishing spots, or camping spots; I mean what I say. Tri-Cities is generally a nice place to live. But it's totally fine if not everyone feels that way.
TRI-CITIES, WA
