ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6

By Rebecca Beitsch
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQwMc_0kOavpXH00

A jury on Monday delivered the Justice Department another victory in its prosecution of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, returning a guilty verdict on rarely used seditious conspiracy charges for all four members on trial in its second prosecution of the group.

Ed Vallejo, Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett and David Moerschel all received guilty verdicts for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, in which members of the militia group used a “stack” formation to force their way into the building.

The verdict comes just two months after a separate trial for five other members of the group, with that jury laying down a seditious conspiracy verdict for Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the group.

Seditious conspiracy — used to charge those who plot to overthrow the government — carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and hadn’t been used successfully since a 1990s terrorism case.

But the trial brings a dramatic turn in the Justice Department’s record in such cases.

The verdict comes after Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in November.

Three other members tried alongside the two men were found not guilty of seditious conspiracy but received guilty verdicts on other charges that likewise carry up to 20 years in prison.

The second trial, brought after the nine defendants were split given the complications of bringing such a large group to trial, proved to be an even greater success for the Justice Department.

Each of the four were also found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and not guilty on several lesser charges.

The verdict was read as prosecutors in a nearby courtroom laid out their seditious conspiracy case in a trial against members of the ring-wing Proud Boys. Prosecutors in that trial wished to play a video showing its members meeting with Rhodes and other Oath Keepers ahead of the Jan. 6 attack, though it was ultimately not shared with jurors.

According to prosecutors, Hackett and Moerschel were among the Oath Keepers who first breached the Capitol while Minuta entered with a second line of militia members. Vallejo coordinated the quick reaction force (QRF) the Oath Keepers had staged at a hotel in Arlington, Va. stocking various rooms with weapons, ammunition, and other supplies.

Hackett and Moerschel were among those who roamed the building in search of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Minuta engaged with officers before entering the building, telling them at one point, “Get out. Get these cops out. It’s our f—ing building.”

Vallejo communicated with those in the building, telling them, “QRF standing by at hotel. Just say the word.”

—Updated at 3:18 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in prison

A federal judge sentenced a man to 80 months in prison for using pepper spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours later of natural causes. Dozens of Sicknick’s former colleagues gathered in D.C.’s federal courthouse on Friday as U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Hogan handed down Julian Khater’s […]
KGET

Ridgecrest man found guilty of murder in neighbor’s shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man who fatally shot his neighbor and attempted to shoot his wife — but the gun jammed — was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to court records. Jose Romero, 67, faces up to 75 years to life in prison at his Feb. 27 sentencing. […]
RIDGECREST, CA
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGET

Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Judge orders video of attack on Paul Pelosi to be released

A judge has ruled that video of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), should be released following a motion from several news organizations, according to multiple reports.  San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled on Wednesday that the evidence against the alleged attacker, David DePape, should be publicly […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Lisa Core case confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they are ready for trial in the case of a woman charged with two counts of murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings. The next hearing in the case against Lisa Core is scheduled for Feb. 6 to see if a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Appeals court upholds Leslie Chance murder conviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has upheld the murder conviction of former school principal Leslie Chance, finding law enforcement’s failure to turn over several interviews to defense counsel non-prejudicial. Chance, 56, will continue to serve 50 years to life in prison in the death of her husband. The court’s opinion […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New Hulu Docuseries exposes alleged corruption at BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called Killing County and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy