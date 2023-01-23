ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges

By Stephen Neukam
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQ4aA_0kOavn1300

The man who entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and was photographed in the office of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was convicted on Monday of eight federal crimes related to the incident, including four felonies.

Richard “Rigo” Barnett, 62, was convicted of all the charges filed against him after nine days of testimony in the trial in Washington. The jury reached a decision in less than two hours, according to The Washington Post.

His most serious conviction was obstructing an official government proceeding, with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. His sentencing is set for May 3, but he was allowed by the judge to remain in home detention until then.

Barnett entered the Capitol with a walking stick equipped with a stun gun device, which netted him two more felonies related to his carrying of the weapon in the building. He was also convicted of a felony charge of civil disorder and four misdemeanors that included theft of government property, which stems from his taking an envelope from Pelosi’s office.

He also left behind a message in Pelosi’s office, laced with a sexual expletive.

The photo of Barnett at a desk in Pelosi’s office quickly became one of the most infamous images that surfaced from the Capitol riot, when supporters of then-President Trump stormed the building in an effort to prevent the certification of President Biden’s election.

More than 940 people have been charged with federal crimes in the aftermath of the attack, and around 500 have pleaded guilty. Barnett, a retired firefighter from Arkansas, was one of a comparatively small number of rioters whose cases have gone to trial.

He said he planned to appeal the conviction after the trial, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Judge orders video of attack on Paul Pelosi to be released

A judge has ruled that video of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), should be released following a motion from several news organizations, according to multiple reports.  San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled on Wednesday that the evidence against the alleged attacker, David DePape, should be publicly […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Appeals court upholds Leslie Chance murder conviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has upheld the murder conviction of former school principal Leslie Chance, finding law enforcement’s failure to turn over several interviews to defense counsel non-prejudicial. Chance, 56, will continue to serve 50 years to life in prison in the death of her husband. The court’s opinion […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at Indiana home

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said he takes “full responsibility” for classified documents ending up at his home in Indiana and pledged to cooperate with any investigation into how it happened. “During the closing days of administration, when materials were boxed and assembled, some of which were shipped to our personal residence, mistakes […]
INDIANA STATE
KGET

Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in prison

A federal judge sentenced a man to 80 months in prison for using pepper spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours later of natural causes. Dozens of Sicknick’s former colleagues gathered in D.C.’s federal courthouse on Friday as U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Hogan handed down Julian Khater’s […]
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
KGET

Ridgecrest man found guilty of murder in neighbor’s shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest man who fatally shot his neighbor and attempted to shoot his wife — but the gun jammed — was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to court records. Jose Romero, 67, faces up to 75 years to life in prison at his Feb. 27 sentencing. […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lisa Core case confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they are ready for trial in the case of a woman charged with two counts of murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings. The next hearing in the case against Lisa Core is scheduled for Feb. 6 to see if a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning, the records showed.  Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy