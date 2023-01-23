Read full article on original website
Lawsuit claims negligence after woman was struck by train while in patrol car
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Yareni Rios screamed for help as a freight train came barreling toward her at nearly 48 mph while she was trapped and handcuffed in the back of a patrol car in Weld County, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday. It's unclear whether the three officers...
Suspect wanted after woman, businesses hit by stray bullets
DENVER — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in a retail area Wednesday near 53rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded just after 10:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard on the border with Adams County. They confirmed the shots were fired from the Sheridan Estates mobile home park.
Westminster police launch investigation into arrests captured on video
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) said Tuesday it will not seek a felony charge against a woman who was arrested after a fight outside a Party City this weekend, and the department is launching an internal investigation into the arrest after a video surfaced on TikTok.
Teen accused of driving drunk, killing 2 people pleads guilty
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenage girl who was accused of driving drunk and killing two people last April in a head-on crash pleaded guilty to a "number of the top charges" in the case, according to the Boulder District Attorney's Office. The girl, who was 17 when the...
TikTok of Westminster arrest launches internal investigation
The Westminster Police Department gave a statement after a fight in front of a store on Saturday resulted in a woman's arrest and a viral TikTok about the incident.
Former Fort Collins officer pleads guilty to assault, gets deferred sentence
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A former Fort Collins Police officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in connection to a reported domestic violence incident in May. The department said it was made aware of an incident involving Valeri Pedraza, 41, around 11:20 p.m. on May 29. She was...
Loveland police seek video in carjacking homicide
Neighbors who live along East Eisenhower Boulevard (U.S. 34) to First Street and U.S. 287 to Boyd Lake Road are being asked to check their surveillance cameras for the suspected truck.
Guilty plea in 2 shootings that left 3 people dead in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty this month in two fatal shootings that happened days apart in the summer of 2020 and left three people dead in Aurora. Master Martin, now 22, was arrested in September of that year. On Jan. 17 of this year, he pleaded to three counts of second-degree murder related to both shootings in Adams County District Court. Charges of first-degree murder were dismissed as a result of the plea.
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
Medina Alert issued for car wanted in Colfax hit-and-run
Police have issued a Medina Alert for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Colfax.
Two suspects wanted following robberies in Loveland, police say
Police in Loveland are seeking the public’s help to find two men suspected in multiple robberies Monday. The suspects then reportedly left the crime scenes in a a stolen 2012 Maroon Kia Optima
Man charged in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old woman
DENVER — A man accused in the stabbing death of a 61-year-old woman in northeast Denver has been charged with first-degree murder. Denver Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing in the 14600 block of East Elk Place on the night of Jan. 20. That's located in the Montbello neighborhood, north of Interstate 70 and west of Chambers Road.
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Texas woman
THORNTON, Colo. — A man accused of fatally striking a Texas woman who was in Colorado visiting over the New Year holiday was formally charged this month in connection with the crash on Interstate 25. Prosecutors announced Jan. 17 that Adam Wooley, 33, is charged with one count of...
1,000 fentanyl pills, pound of meth found during traffic stop
Police discovered more than they expected after stopping a car for expired tags Monday night.
Man killed after being hit by a bus
FCPD confirmed that the driver of the bus was not injured and impairment is not suspected.
Fort Collins bus crash leaves pedestrian dead
A fatal bus crash in Fort Collins left one pedestrian dead Tuesday, according to a news release. Fort Collins police responded to the crash at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Portner Road in Fort Collins. Officers found an adult male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to...
Public asked for help in series of burglaries investigation in Larimer County
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of residential burglaries in unincorporated Larimer County. Detectives are asking for the public's help for information about the suspect, associated vehicle or unreported incidents. Between September and December 2022, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigated 10 home burglaries in the Crystal Mountain area. Investigators identified Ryan Harmon, 43, as a suspect.Detectives made several attempts to reach Harmon at his campsites in the area but were unable to make contact. During the investigation, the suspect was connected to an apartment in the Denver metro area and on Jan. 13, Harmon was arrested with...
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Denver
DENVER — Denver Police officers are looking for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street, according to the Medina Alert. The suspect vehicle was described as a...
17-year-old Denver boy to be tried as adult in 16-year-old girl's December slaying
Denver District Attorney's Office prosecutors charged a 17-year-old as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl, whose body was found behind a dumpster in December. Police arrested Deontre Hollie, 17, on Jan. 21 in connection with the murder of Tayanna Manuel, 16, and attempted murder of another...
