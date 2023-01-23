ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

BOLO: Suspects and Vehicles Involved in Gallatin Vehicle Burglaries

By Michael Carpenter
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago

From Gallatin Police Department 1-23-2023

Please BOLO for the vehicles and subjects, they were involved in vehicle burglaries on 1/20/23.

One is a newer model black Cadillac SUV, the other is a newer model silver Audi sedan. The subject was observed exiting the Silver Audi SUV and checking vehicle doors in the parking lot of 210 Albert (Gallatin Civic Center).

The vehicles do not appear to have license plates. Any information on the vehicles or their whereabouts please contact Investigator Harris at 615-452-1313 or email charris@gallatinpd.org

GPD Case #: 23-00351

