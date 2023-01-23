Brooks & Dunn reveal dates for 2023 ‘Reboot Tour’

Iconic Country duo, Brooks & Dunn are ready to hit the road with the 2023 leg of their Reboot Tour .

The tour will see Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn across seventeen cities beginning with Kansas City, MO, on May 4th, and continuing through June before wrapping in Greensboro, NC on June 23.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya,” said Brooks regarding the Reboot Tour dates in 2022. We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!”

Added Dunn, “The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again. More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

Along as direct support will be American Idol alum and Country artist, Scotty McCreery who says the trek with Brooks & Dunn is a “dream come true.”

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

General ticket sales begin January 27 at 10:00 AM local time.

Full list of 2023 Reboot tour dates:

May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

June 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

June 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

June 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

June 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

June 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

*Not a Live Nation Date

+On Sale Friday, Feb. 3

