Mississippi State

Brooks & Dunn reveal dates for 2023 ‘Reboot Tour’

By Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

Iconic Country duo, Brooks & Dunn are ready to hit the road with the 2023 leg of their Reboot Tour .

The tour will see Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn across seventeen cities beginning with Kansas City, MO, on May 4th, and continuing through June before wrapping in Greensboro, NC on June 23.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya,” said Brooks regarding the Reboot Tour dates in 2022. We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!”

Added Dunn, “The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again. More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

Along as direct support will be American Idol alum and Country artist, Scotty McCreery who says the trek with Brooks & Dunn is a “dream come true.”

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

General ticket sales begin January 27 at 10:00 AM local time. Find tickets here .

Full list of 2023 Reboot tour dates:
May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center
May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
June 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
June 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
June 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
June 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+
June 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
June 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
June 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

*Not a Live Nation Date
+On Sale Friday, Feb. 3

