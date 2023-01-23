Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for NFC Championship Game revealed
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not start Sunday’s NFC Championship Game even if he’s able to return to
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
“He played a veteran playoff game”: How 49ers QB Brock Purdy impressed Steve Young
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is now 7-0 as a starter, not including his Week 13 efforts after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo and leading the team to a win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have faced two playoff opponents, and Purdy has done everything necessary to secure his...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan provides update on DE Charles Omenihu after arrest
According to reports, a woman told police that her boyfriend (Omenihu) pushed her to the ground during an argument on Monday. The 25-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail later that day but posted bail. On Tuesday, the 49ers announced that they were "in the process of...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Tom Brady has message for 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl. But first, he'll need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game since 1970. The other four lost their starts.
Where does 49ers’ Brock Purdy rank amongst playoff QBs?
The San Francisco 49ers are riding a 12-game winning streak into the NFC Championship Game, where they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended up as the No. 1 seed in the conference this season after a league-best 14-3 year. Part of that success for the 49ers has come...
Where do 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel rank amongst playoff WRs?
The wide receiver position has become one of the most talented in the NFL, with an influx of talent coming from the draft each year, making it no surprise that there are some high-caliber wideouts remaining in the playoffs. Each of the four teams remaining(San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas...
Podcast: Evaluating Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense’s film against the Cowboys
Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the offensive film from the 49ers vs Cowboys game, including Brock Purdy's performance on the latest episode of "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show". The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Defense Smothers Cowboys (Again)
(Episode 209) - Al Sacco rejoins Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick to break down the San Francisco 49ers' 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Kyle Shanahan's second-half play-calling was impressive. Shanahan's place in the NFL coaching ranks after reaching his third NFC Championship Game in four seasons. Cowboys' kicking...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
49ers DE Nick Bosa named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year
The accolades for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa keep piling up. After leading the league with 18.5 sacks, the talented pass rusher was named a first-team All-Pro and named to his third Pro Bowl roster. Add another honor to Bosa's resume. The defensive end has been named the...
49ers’ Deebo Samuel on facing hostile Philly crowd: “No stadium is as loud as ours”
The noise at Levi's Stadium has been off the charts in the San Francisco 49ers' two playoff games. This past Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys was the team's last home game, though. Next, they will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to face the top-seeded Eagles. While Levi's...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends Arik Armstead over missed safety vs. Cowboys
"I think he thought Dak was going to throw it, so I think he was going in there with the mindset to get his hands up to try to tip it. And then Dak didn’t and it caught him off guard and then he was afraid the position he was in, he was about to hit him high and get a penalty," Shanahan told reporters on Monday, as shared by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "When you’re approaching a quarterback, it’s so hard for these guys to hit in that target area and not get a penalty that you really have to approach it the right way...He didn’t want to get that 15-yard penalty."
49ers practice and media schedule leading to NFC Championship Game matchup vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
