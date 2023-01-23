ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game

Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
49erswebzone

Tom Brady has message for 49ers rookie Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl. But first, he'll need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game since 1970. The other four lost their starts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Defense Smothers Cowboys (Again)

(Episode 209) - Al Sacco rejoins Zain Naqvi and Brian Renick to break down the San Francisco 49ers' 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Kyle Shanahan's second-half play-calling was impressive. Shanahan's place in the NFL coaching ranks after reaching his third NFC Championship Game in four seasons. Cowboys' kicking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends Arik Armstead over missed safety vs. Cowboys

"I think he thought Dak was going to throw it, so I think he was going in there with the mindset to get his hands up to try to tip it. And then Dak didn’t and it caught him off guard and then he was afraid the position he was in, he was about to hit him high and get a penalty," Shanahan told reporters on Monday, as shared by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "When you’re approaching a quarterback, it’s so hard for these guys to hit in that target area and not get a penalty that you really have to approach it the right way...He didn’t want to get that 15-yard penalty."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers practice and media schedule leading to NFC Championship Game matchup vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and several others are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
