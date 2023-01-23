American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO