FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
localocnews.com
Irvine copper pipe thief busted again
On Thursday, Brian Pickett, 43, of Irvine, was arrested by Irvine police officers after burglarizing a building and stealing copper piping in the Great Park area. Pickett has been arrested multiple times in the same area for similar crimes. The Irvine Police Department appreciates the alert resident who recognized Pickett...
localocnews.com
A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store
On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 26, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 26, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. High temperatures are...
localocnews.com
The Santa Ana police union is taking aim at two women of color on the Santa Ana City Council
Gerry Serrano, President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA), has filed recall campaign committees against two of the women on the Santa Ana City Council – Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan. Both are minorities and women of color. Serrano’s beef has to do with the new...
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
localocnews.com
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year, orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Lunar New Year and ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park. The text of the proclamation can be found below. PROCLAMATION. As people throughout the country and...
localocnews.com
Amtrak to Resume Weekend Passenger Service Through San Clemente
As the work to stabilize the railway in south San Clemente continues, commuter train service aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is scheduled to resume weekend service between Orange County and San Diego starting on Feb. 4, Amtrak announced this week. Passenger rail operations between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, January 12 to January 18, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 12, 2023. Suspicious...
localocnews.com
Kim Bernice Nguyen announces campaign for California’s 45th Congressional District
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced her campaign for the U.S House of Representatives, running in her home district of CA-45, where she grew up, attended local public schools, and has served for two terms on the Garden Grove City Council. Upon announcing her campaign, Ms. Nguyen stated:
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud
SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
localocnews.com
O.C. Treasurer Freidenrich elected President of the CA Treasurer-Tax Collector Association
Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
localocnews.com
Chairman Donald P. Wagner gets County to support SB 44: fentanyl-fighting legislation
Chairman Donald P. Wagner of the Orange County Board of Supervisors called for the County’s support of Senator Umberg’s bill: SB 44 Alexandra’s Law. The bill continues the County’s fight against fentanyl, and potentially will save lives. California’s fentanyl penalties are too lax. The Board’s action authorizes Chairman Wagner to communicate County support for the bill to Senator Umberg and the state legislature.
localocnews.com
AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
localocnews.com
The Anaheim Police are searching for a Camry that may have been involved in a collision with a clinic
The Anaheim Police Department is investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023, shortly before 1:00 that afternoon. A white Nissan Sentra that was northbound on Anaheim Blvd. ended up inside the “Clinica Mi Pueblo” at 500 N. Anaheim Blvd. (on the northeast corner of Anaheim Blvd. and Sycamore St.).
localocnews.com
An auto theft suspect was arrested and five stolen vehicles were recovered in Fountain Valley
Last week, while conducting a nightly patrol check, Fountain Valley police officers located two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of a local hotel. The police officers set up surveillance and observed two more vehicles enter the area, both of which were also determined to be stolen. FVPD coordinated with...
localocnews.com
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana
MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
localocnews.com
Norma Campos Kurtz appointed as Council member for District 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) — Norma Campos Kurtz has been appointed to the Anaheim City Council representing District 4. The City Council voted on Tuesday to appoint Campos Kurtz to the District 4 seat, which has been vacant since Dec. 4. Campos Kurtz is set to be sworn...
localocnews.com
Segerstrom, Santa Ana, Tesoro and JSerra and San Juan Hills capture victories
Segerstrom 53, Ocean View 50: The Jaguars remained in first place in the Golden West League with a win Wednesday night. Isaiah Velasquez scored 19 points and had six 3-pointers in the first half and Chris Negrete scored 11 points to lead Segerstrom (11-11, 5-1). Santa Ana 64, Costa Mesa...
