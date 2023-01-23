ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Irvine copper pipe thief busted again

On Thursday, Brian Pickett, 43, of Irvine, was arrested by Irvine police officers after burglarizing a building and stealing copper piping in the Great Park area. Pickett has been arrested multiple times in the same area for similar crimes. The Irvine Police Department appreciates the alert resident who recognized Pickett...
IRVINE, CA
A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Amtrak to Resume Weekend Passenger Service Through San Clemente

As the work to stabilize the railway in south San Clemente continues, commuter train service aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is scheduled to resume weekend service between Orange County and San Diego starting on Feb. 4, Amtrak announced this week. Passenger rail operations between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
La Palma police blotter, January 12 to January 18, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 12, 2023. Suspicious...
LA PALMA, CA
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud

SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street

On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
LONG BEACH, CA
O.C. Treasurer Freidenrich elected President of the CA Treasurer-Tax Collector Association

Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Chairman Donald P. Wagner gets County to support SB 44: fentanyl-fighting legislation

Chairman Donald P. Wagner of the Orange County Board of Supervisors called for the County’s support of Senator Umberg’s bill: SB 44 Alexandra’s Law. The bill continues the County’s fight against fentanyl, and potentially will save lives. California’s fentanyl penalties are too lax. The Board’s action authorizes Chairman Wagner to communicate County support for the bill to Senator Umberg and the state legislature.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana

MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
SANTA ANA, CA
Norma Campos Kurtz appointed as Council member for District 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) — Norma Campos Kurtz has been appointed to the Anaheim City Council representing District 4. The City Council voted on Tuesday to appoint Campos Kurtz to the District 4 seat, which has been vacant since Dec. 4. Campos Kurtz is set to be sworn...
ANAHEIM, CA

