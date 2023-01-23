Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash. Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
wearegreenbay.com
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
wwisradio.com
Black River Falls Woman Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Role in Drug Death of Eau Claire Man
Yesterday morning, in Jackson County Circuit Court, the Honorable Anna L. Becker sentenced Jackie E.F. Snow to a twelve year prison term. Snow was convicted on October 25, 2022, upon her plea to Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration. At sentencing, District Attorney Emily Hynek noted that the defendant had historically bragged about the heroin she was distributing in the Jackson County area. DA Hynek further observed that the defendant knew the substance she was distributing had led to previous overdoses, but considered the potential loss of life an “acceptable risk” if it meant continuing her drug dealing enterprise.
HUDSON, Wisc. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who is missing from a western Wisconsin jail Tuesday afternoon.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that Brian Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges -- a program where prisoners may leave to work at outside employment.The sheriff's office received an alert about tampering with Fern's electronic device around 2 p.m. Deputies found the device along with a knife used to cut it.Fern's last known location was in the area of the 1400 block of Coulee Road.Anyone who knows Fern's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-386-4701 or 911.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
WEAU-TV 13
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott, Wis. man is arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, around 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard in Lake Hallie, for a report of a man who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
seehafernews.com
A home invasion and stolen car report in western Wisconsin ended with the suspect being shot dead. The sheriff in Dunn County says a man broke into an apartment in Menomonie last night, fired a gun, and stole a car. A few hours later officers spotted that car and pulled...
wiproud.com
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
wwisradio.com
(Hudson, WI) — An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
A man suspected in an alleged home invasion and car theft is dead after being shot by police in Menomonie, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. The name of the person fatally shot has not been released. Police describe him only as an “older white male.”. Officials have...
Menomonie, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say a suspect in an armed home invasion was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Menomonie Saturday night. A news release issued by the Wisconsin Attorney General indicates a Dunn Count Deputy and a Menomonie Police Officer opened fire...
WEAU-TV 13
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspects arrested after armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls. According to a media release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, on Jan. 21, 2023 around 12:22 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to 750 Harding Street in Chippewa Falls for a report of an “emotionally distraught” woman on the phone. The caller reported an armed robbery at her apartment involving several people known to her including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki. The suspects had left the area before the officers arrived.
wwisradio.com
No Jail for Altoona Teen Who Ran From Police With Pound of Marijuana
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Altoona teen who sped away from police last August with more than a pound of marijuana in his car won’t be spending any time behind bars. A judge in Eau Claire yesterday sentenced 18-year-old Cesar Cruz-Ramirez to two years probation. The sentence came as part of a plea deal that saw felony drug charges dropped. Police found a pound-and-a-half of marijuana in Cruz-Ramirez’s car.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening
TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night
Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with attempted homicide in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls that left one woman hurt. 31-year-old Joshua Moggo received five felony and 14 misdemeanor charges, including 1st-degree attempted homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
