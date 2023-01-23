Read full article on original website
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
fox2detroit.com
'A cute little boy': Neighbor shocked that 5-year-old died after wandering to playground
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The center of the investigation is a dark playground set back off the road in the Clinton Cooperative Apartment complex early Monday morning. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the child had wandered away...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
americanmilitarynews.com
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says
As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
