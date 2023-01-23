Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Police Launch Hilarious Investigation Into K-9 After He Stole a Coworker's Lunch
One police officer had a ruff day at work when his canine colleague allegedly ate his lunch. Never one to let sleeping (or eating) dogs lie, the Wyandotte Police Department of Michigan launched a full scale investigation into the crime. They hilariously kept the public up to date on the...
New call for tips in Warren shopping center slaying, after police develop person of interest
Police are once again reaching out to the public for help to solve the murder of a Roseville woman in the parking lot of a Warren shopping center.
fox2detroit.com
Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
legalnews.com
Criminal enterprise arrest results in plea, seizure of $100,000 in shoes, jewelry, cash
An Oakland County man has pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for porting cell phone account information without permission in order to empty the victims’ bank accounts or take out loans in the victims’ names. Johnny Richardson entered his plea on Friday, January 20,...
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.
Following reports that his 5-year-old nephew shot and killed himself on Monday night after obtaining access to an unlocked gun, a 29-year-old Detroit man is now being charged. Keon Lavell Pritchett is accused with two counts of felony firearm possession as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and tampering with evidence.
Michigan State Police releases video of suspect firing shots at helicopter
Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a laser and shooting at an MSP helicopter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
HometownLife.com
Canton police looking for suspects after shots were fired into an occupied home
Canton police have asked for the public's help in identifying four people who were in the area when someone shot into an occupied home Jan. 21 at the College Park mobile home community. According to police, no one was injured when multiple shots were fired into the mobile home about...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
fox2detroit.com
Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of spending money mother stole from Veterans Affairs, Michigan Treasury pleads no contest
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of spending money that authorities say he knew his mother stole from Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Treasury pleaded no contest, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, entered the plea for two counts of receiving stolen property...
thewayneherald.com
Winside teacher arrested
Over the course of the past weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information of a sexual relationship between a Winside Public School teacher and a student. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation regarding the allegation, and arrested Cali Heikes (age 25, of Winside) for her involvement.
Detroit woman accused of repeatedly stealing mail, credit cards in Troy
TROY, MI – A Detroit woman was arrested after police officers caught her stealing mail in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, officers were conducting extra patrols in a neighborhood near Crooks Road and Big Beaver Road on Jan. 16 after receiving numerous complaints of mail theft from residents.
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
Man out on bond charged with deadly drunk driving crash in Warren, attempted carjacking while fleeing the scene
Demetrius Benson, 36, was arraigned Monday in Warren’s 37th District Court on multiple felony charges, including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, after a deadly crash over the weekend on 8 Mile Road.
