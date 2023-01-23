BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.

