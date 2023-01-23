ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

NBC Philadelphia

Police Launch Hilarious Investigation Into K-9 After He Stole a Coworker's Lunch

One police officer had a ruff day at work when his canine colleague allegedly ate his lunch. Never one to let sleeping (or eating) dogs lie, the Wyandotte Police Department of Michigan launched a full scale investigation into the crime. They hilariously kept the public up to date on the...
fox2detroit.com

Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
BERKLEY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit

DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
WESTLAND, MI
thewayneherald.com

Winside teacher arrested

Over the course of the past weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information of a sexual relationship between a Winside Public School teacher and a student. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation regarding the allegation, and arrested Cali Heikes (age 25, of Winside) for her involvement.
WINSIDE, NE

