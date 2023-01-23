Read full article on original website
Walter Connolly
2d ago
If you have that kind of money, why don’t you fix some of the streets, especially on the west side.
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enqurier. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
wvxu.org
After a year-long search, Cincinnati has a new permanent health commissioner
After almost a year of searching, Cincinnati now has a new health commissioner — and he's a familiar face. The Cincinnati Board of Health Tuesday voted 8-1 to appoint Dr. Grant Mussman to the leadership role. Mussman has been interim health commissioner since last March after former health commissioner Melba Moore resigned from the position last January.
wvxu.org
Reece promises 'One Hamilton County' in 2023 State of the County Address
Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece says the county has never been stronger. Reece delivered her first State of the County address Wednesday night. This is her first year as President of the Board, a position that rotates among the three members. The last few State of the County addresses have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Fox 19
‘Simply unacceptable.’ Kroger payroll glitch shortchanged workers, lawsuits claim
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Kroger has a new payroll system that delayed or shortchanged thousands of workers of their pay, according to its union and multiple lawsuits. The nation’s largest supermarket chain, which operates nearly 2,800 stores under the Kroger, Fred Meyer and other banners, activated a new computer system last year that has been plagued by glitches, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. After months of persistent problems, its largest union, United Food and Commercial Workers International, said in late December it had filed multiple grievances and complaints and urged Kroger to reimburse workers and fix its system.
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
linknky.com
Work-from-home preferences could cut into cities’ revenue
Though the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview, working from home is still a priority for workers — while cities are left with empty office spaces. “Sixty-nine percent of Americans prefer working remotely and 68% of employers want people in the office,” said Kim Patton, president of Elevar Design Group, when discussing the affinity employees have for remote work.
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month
The 513 Relief Bus was launched at Corinthian Baptist Church on January 26, 2023. Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year. Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.
WKRC
City of Cheviot swears in new police chief
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
wvxu.org
The latest on the Brent Spence Bridge project and the alternate design some advocates want
President Joe Biden visited Covington earlier this month to announce funding for the Brent Spence Bridge. The $1.6 billion in federal dollars will be much needed because the estimated cost of the project has risen to $3.6 billion. The project includes building a new companion bridge along the western side...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
47% increase in 'serious complaints' to Cincinnati's police oversight agency
There was a 47% increase in 'serious complaints' in 2022 to Cincinnati's police oversight agency, according to a Citizen Complaint Authority report presented Tuesday to a city council committee.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Samaritan Car Care’s new garage on the way: A story about good people working together to help others
He took the advice of a minister. And the region is better for it. “Rev. Simon knew I was mechanical,” Bruce Kintner told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “And he had a request.”. Rev. Chinnamuthu Simon did his work at the Madison Avenue Christian Church, and in 2007 he...
Times Gazette
Evans stepping down at MNB
Merchants National Bank is beginning the new year with familiar faces in new roles on its management team. The bank is promoting two team leaders from within to new roles as the bank prepares for the retirement of president Jim Evans. After nearly 36 years of service to Merchants National...
How to Watch Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece's first State of the County Address
Reece will make her first State of the County address as the first woman and African American to win city, state and county races in Hamilton County.
