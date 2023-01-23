CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Kroger has a new payroll system that delayed or shortchanged thousands of workers of their pay, according to its union and multiple lawsuits. The nation’s largest supermarket chain, which operates nearly 2,800 stores under the Kroger, Fred Meyer and other banners, activated a new computer system last year that has been plagued by glitches, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. After months of persistent problems, its largest union, United Food and Commercial Workers International, said in late December it had filed multiple grievances and complaints and urged Kroger to reimburse workers and fix its system.

