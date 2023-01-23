ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Massive game of hide and seek returns to Jekyll Island

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAKQ0_0kOass0P00

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — There’s a massive game of hide and seek going on on Jekyll Island and you’re invited.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In the early 1900s, east coast fishermen used hollow glass balls, or floats, on their nets as markers. Occasionally, the floats would break loose and wash ashore for lucky beachcombers to find and keep. Collecting these rare, highly sought-after glass floats became a hobby in the 1950s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

How to Find an Island Treasure on Jekyll Island from Jekyll Island on Vimeo.

More than 20 years ago, a new tradition on Jekyll Island was born, one that involved a treasure hunt for these glass floats. It’s called Island Treasures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1Hp1_0kOass0P00

Jekyll Island hand-picks artists from across the country to create one-of-a-kind glass floats for this annual Island Treasures event. The glass floats are part of a hide-and-seek style game played on Jekyll Island throughout January and February. Each day, the artists and volunteers called Beach Buddies will hide clear globes around the island for lucky guests to find and redeem for a real glass float.

Two hundred globes will be hidden across the island from Jan. 1 - Feb. 28.

It’s free to participate in the hunt.

This story was first published by WSB-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: See Georgia's secret beach

While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Sixty-day comment period opens for controversial mining plans near Okefenokee

Public comment has opened for a controversial mining plan less than three miles from South Georgia’s iconic Okefenokee Swamp. A unique ecosystem with around 424 animal species and 620 types of plants, the Okefenokee is the largest blackwater swamp in North America. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Georgia’s Environmental Protection...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to cherry blossoms, Georgia may not be the first U.S. locale that comes to mind. For most people, their thoughts will immediately turn to Washington, DC. Each spring, the nation’s capital is awash with the pink and white blooms of cherry trees at the Tidal Basin, surrounding iconic American monuments, and adorning the U.S. Capitol grounds. It is also home to the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, so it would be reasonable to assume that DC has the largest collection of cherry trees in the nation.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this year to consult on the project while it’s still in the design phase. The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge opened in 1991 and spans the Savannah River at the Georgia-Florida line. Cargo ships passing Savannah’s downtown riverfront must sail under the bridge to reach the Port of Savannah. The plan is to raise the bridge while also replacing its decades-old suspension cables in the same project, Andrew Hoenig, a DOT construction program manager, told the agency’s board Thursday. He estimated construction costs would be between $150 million and $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
saportareport.com

2023 is for the Birds

2023 is shaping up to be a great year for Georgia’s birds. At Georgia Audubon, birds are a catalyst for conservation—easy to see and hear wherever you are—and they provide an entry point into appreciating nature and understanding the challenges we all face to protect our parks and greenspaces, in Atlanta and across the state.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy