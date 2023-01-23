Massive game of hide and seek returns to Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — There’s a massive game of hide and seek going on on Jekyll Island and you’re invited.

In the early 1900s, east coast fishermen used hollow glass balls, or floats, on their nets as markers. Occasionally, the floats would break loose and wash ashore for lucky beachcombers to find and keep. Collecting these rare, highly sought-after glass floats became a hobby in the 1950s.

More than 20 years ago, a new tradition on Jekyll Island was born, one that involved a treasure hunt for these glass floats. It’s called Island Treasures.

Jekyll Island hand-picks artists from across the country to create one-of-a-kind glass floats for this annual Island Treasures event. The glass floats are part of a hide-and-seek style game played on Jekyll Island throughout January and February. Each day, the artists and volunteers called Beach Buddies will hide clear globes around the island for lucky guests to find and redeem for a real glass float.

Two hundred globes will be hidden across the island from Jan. 1 - Feb. 28.

It’s free to participate in the hunt.

