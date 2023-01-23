ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont police arrest two following disturbance

Fremont police responded at 6:35 Wednesday night to a disturbance in a vehicle located in the 500 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Scott Stigge, 59, of Fremont for driving during revocation and Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest — second offense and disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Homeless man arrested for disorderly conduct

A homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:20 p.m., Fremont police investigated a disturbance complaint in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr. 42, whom authorities had already received two calls on. He was subsequently arrested.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Milliken Park student found in possession of handgun

A Milliken Park Elementary student was found in possession of a handgun this morning, but all students and staff are safe. The incident happened at about 8 this morning. Fremont police were immediately called and took control of the situation. The initial investigation revealed the student believed the gun was...
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces multiple charges from Saturday

A Fremont man is facing multiple charges following an incident Saturday night. Officers responded at about 11:09 p.m. to a business in the 1300 block of East Cloverly Road in reference to an assault. An investigation was completed resulting in the arrest of David Perez-Catu, 41, of Fremont for disturbing...
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges following traffic stop

A Fremont man faces various charges after an incident Friday night. At about 9:48 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The stop resulted in the arrest of Manuel Gomez Lopez , 33, of Fremont for DUI .15+, child abuse — intentional not resulting in injury, driving during revocation, DUI with passenger younger than 16.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets 15 years in prison for selling meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison for selling meth across the city, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Manuel Gonzalez, 59, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman reportedly attempts to steal vehicle from Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reported that a woman tried to steal his vehicle while he was inside a Lincoln gas station. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 600 block of W B St. around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Officers said they...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive devices inside home

If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman sentenced for buying guns for felon boyfriend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman will spend more than a year behind bars for supplying her boyfriend, a convicted felon, with at least two guns. Kylie Thompson, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for transferring firearms to a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
iheart.com

Police Looking For Overnight Stabbing Suspect In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Police are trying to figure out who's responsible for stabbing a woman in North Omaha. Police say a woman suffered serious injuries after being stabbed near 22nd and Browne in the Saratoga neighborhood around 1:00 a.m. Police say they think the suspect is also a woman but she hasn't been identified.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

19 Year Old Arrested For Shooting At Lincoln Apartment Complex

Lincoln Police says a 40 year old man was shot in the foot during an argument at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Farm Road Saturday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 20 year old woman who shared an apartment with 19 Year old Larry Harris showed up with two men to help remove items.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy