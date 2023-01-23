Read full article on original website
Fox17
Body found in East Grand Rapids identified as 16-year-old
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified. The body of 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton was found with a head wound near Plymouth Avenue and Lake Drive before 1 a.m., according to the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department (EGRPSD).
News report on East Grand Rapids death led teen’s mom to call police
Authorities have released the name of a teen found dead in an East Grand Rapids street.
MSP: Suspect arrested after chase in Muskegon area
A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon Wednesday.
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
Suspect arrested after traffic stop leads to police chase in Muskegon
One person was arrested after a traffic stop led to a police chase in Muskegon on Wednesday. Troopers from the Grand Rapids post were assisting in a narcotics investigation.
Child, man injured in crash with bus in Ottawa County
Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies tell us two people were hurt, including a child, when the car they were in hit a bus Thursday morning.
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
WILX-TV
Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation
ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Further details were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing....
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Fox17
Muskegon Twp. 7th grader hospitalized after getting hit by car
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A middle schooler in Muskegon Township is hurt after getting hit by a car Wednesday morning. Orchard View Schools says the seventh grader was hit on Sheridan Drive. We’re told the student was taken to the hospital and is responding to family members. Part of...
WILX-TV
Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
Fox17
White Cloud woman arrested following hit-and-run crash involving school bus
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A White Cloud woman is in custody after deputies say she failed to stop after hitting a school bus in Lincoln Township. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 5 Mile Road and Mundy Avenue. We’re told a...
WILX-TV
Man charged with 7 felonies, 5 misdemeanors in pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties
HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - A man was charged Wednesday with seven felonies and five misdemeanors in connection with a multi-county pursuit Tuesday. Background: Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash. Marshall resident Michael J. Bilbrey was charged with three counts of fleeing, four counts of assault...
Montcalm County man accused of punching another man, causing serious injury
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Greenville man has been charged with a felony after police allege he punched another man at a party, causing serious injury. The man has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies said they...
Sheriff’s deputy gets praise for saving man’s life in barn explosion
WEST OLIVE, MI — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he’s looking forward to meeting with the family of a man whose life he saved just before Christmas. Deputy Joseph Rohloff was given a lifesaving award by Sheriff Steve Kempker at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24. Rohloff applied tourniquets to an Allendale man critically injured in a barn explosion just before Christmas.
Fox17
Roads closed after Muskegon crash knocks down poles, expected to last 5–6 hours
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash in Muskegon has resulted in a road closure that is expected to last well into Wednesday evening. The Muskegon Police Department says electric poles are down after they were hit at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Western Avenue. We’re told parts of Yuba...
Two sisters, aged 8 and 10, survive after dad accidentally drives car into Michigan lake and dies
Two young sisters managed to escape from a car that had plunged into a lake in western Michigan, and then spent several hours shivering in wet clothing and bare feet before finally finding help.
Wife speaks out after Ionia man charged with killing family’s German Shepherd
A 52-year-old man is behind bars for his role in allegedly killing his family’s longtime pet, a German Shepherd named Sassy.
Girls who escaped crash said TV taught them to huddle for warmth
Authorities say two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it's not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help.
Semi-truck fire causes I-96 traffic disruption
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A semi-truck driver escaped injury after his truck caught fire on westbound I-96 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. State police said the fire was Wednesday afternoon on I-96 near 36th Street SE. Police closed the right travel lane to put out the fire and remove the truck...
