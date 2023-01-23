ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierson, MI

Fox17

Body found in East Grand Rapids identified as 16-year-old

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified. The body of 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton was found with a head wound near Plymouth Avenue and Lake Drive before 1 a.m., according to the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department (EGRPSD).
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Gratiot County Sheriff seeks 2 in theft investigation

ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying two people. According to authorities, they are persons of interest in a theft investigation. Images of the two are dated Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Further details were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing....
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Twp. 7th grader hospitalized after getting hit by car

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A middle schooler in Muskegon Township is hurt after getting hit by a car Wednesday morning. Orchard View Schools says the seventh grader was hit on Sheridan Drive. We’re told the student was taken to the hospital and is responding to family members. Part of...
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Sheriff’s deputy gets praise for saving man’s life in barn explosion

WEST OLIVE, MI — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he’s looking forward to meeting with the family of a man whose life he saved just before Christmas. Deputy Joseph Rohloff was given a lifesaving award by Sheriff Steve Kempker at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24. Rohloff applied tourniquets to an Allendale man critically injured in a barn explosion just before Christmas.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

