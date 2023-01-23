Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
New Music, Vintage Film, Modern Relevance, at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the imaginary would-have-been world without COVID, the illustrious and challenge-savoring Paris-based Ensemble intercontemporain would have made its debut in the 805 in June of 2020, when the group and its director, composer-conductor Matthias Pintscher, were slated as the central focus of the Ojai Music Festival. Alas, the lockdown intervened and Pintscher did his level best to present a makeshift streaming program.
Santa Barbara Independent
Uncle Uncle & Val-Mar Records at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
Homegrown band Uncle Uncle celebrates the release of their debut full-length album, Completely Pedestrian, with a unique event at SOhO on Friday, January 27. Hosted by the all-vinyl DJ duo Val-Mar Records, featuring Valdas Karalis and our very own DJ Donny Bru, Uncle Uncle will perform two sets, with Val-Mar spinning nu-disco, electronic harmonies and heavenly dance rhythms in-between, and after the band’s sets.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jazz as Festival Roadshow, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
This just in: the hot ticket item that is Sunday, January 29th’s Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour concert just got a little hotter. The touring project, the Campbell Hall show of which is the first major jazz show of the year in town, is an all-star, cross-generational aggregate, including stellar veteran vocalists DeeDee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara City and County Award Much-Anticipated Arts and Culture Grants
From funky murals on State Street to exemplary performances at the 90-year-old Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara is certainly a central nexus for activity within the arts scene. Behind the curtain, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture allocates and awards grants to various nonprofit organizations, further bolstering the force of the arts as a whole across the city. This January, to our great anticipation, the nonprofits that were awarded grants were revealed, and will continue their valuable work of uplifting the community through artistic expression.
Santa Barbara Independent
S.B. Salon’s Signature‘Santa Barbara Beach Hair’
Popular Team of Pro Stylists Specializes in Dimensional, Lived-In Color. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. If you tend to think of a hair salon as a place for basic maintenance rather than indulgent pampering, you’ve never had a scalp massage from Brianna Olcese at S.B. Salon. With my neck resting back in the shampoo bowl and my head cradled in Olcese’s capable hands, the massage was both relaxing and invigorating, apropos of my entire experience there. I felt like royalty from the moment I entered the door, and yet oh-so-comfortable and right at home. “Are you sure you wouldn’t like a coffee?” she asked.
Santa Barbara Independent
Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition
It’s an overused analogy but that doesn’t make it any less true — put your oxygen mask on first before helping others. Before you can truly be there for someone else — whether it’s a partner, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor — (and to continue with the metaphors) your own tank needs to be full. Or at least not empty.
Santa Barbara Independent
Keep Up with the Joneses at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre
The idyllic fantasies and the imperfect realities of contemporary suburban life are explored in the Southern California premiere of The Realistic Joneses at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura. Nominated for the Outer Critics and Drama League Awards and listed by the New York Times as one of the “Best Plays of the Year,” the play revolves around two sets of Joneses: Bob and Jennifer and their new neighbors, John and Pony.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ernest J. Pico
Ernest J. Pico born in Santa Barbara, CA, January 1, 1935 passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was the only son of Ernest and Georgia Pico and his family is one of the founding families of Santa Barbara. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters;...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Humane Spotlights 2022 as Banner Year for Services and Impact
SANTA BARBARA, CA. (2023) Santa Barbara Humane, the County’s longest-serving animal welfare organization, is celebrating another successful year for animals and families. Due to the ongoing loyalty and support of local residents, 2022 was a record year for Santa Barbara Humane. Through its two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in 2022, the local non-profit saw the following:
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | Los Lobos at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre
The impressively expansive and eclectic musical offerings of Los Lobos were on grand display at last weekend’s two-night takeover of the Lobero to kick off the theater’s 150th anniversary ovation celebration into high gear. The band may be entering their golden years on this 50th anniversary tour, but these wolves can still howl, that’s for sure!
Santa Barbara Independent
Earthy Art and Awareness
If ecological peril and the wide-ranging effects of climate change amount to a looming existential threat, artists of any degree of awareness can’t help but factor the subject into their work. But artistic responses and moral mileage can vary widely. Some artists deal with the anxiety with a sense of alarm and bold strokes in their work, while others willfully ignore the elephant in the global room, waving the banner of “art for art’s sake” escapism.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hyperbaric Healingat Alki Wellness
Dr. Marc Grandle Integrates Pressurized Oxygen Sessions into Chiropractic Practice. Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Squeezing oxygen into the human body to promote healing sounds space-age, but the roots of hyperbaric therapy go back nearly 500 years, when a British doctor first pressurized a room to treat lung and stomach problems. It gained traction in the United States during the 20th century, thanks in part to JFK’s late infant son, scuba-diving mishaps, and Michael Jackson’s burns.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tone-Up Santa BarbaraSees Women Through Grandmotherhood
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. Tone-Up Santa Barbara began in 1996 in founder Suesan Lazarus Pawlitski’s garage, introducing to Santa Barbara a communal, easy-to-follow exercise class that could be done even while barefoot. After 20 years in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association Celebrates 75th Anniversary
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara boasts an array of unique traditions, such as Old Spanish Days and Solstice. It can even take credit for Earth Day, now celebrated worldwide. One less famous but no less historical tradition is the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association, now celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bringing History to Light at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
Chris Dixon stars as Harriet Tubman in “Keeping the Light: The Story of the Bravery, Heroism and Courage of African American Lighthouse Keepers and Lifesaving Service” at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. | Credit: Kristopher Johnson. February 1 is the 167th anniversary of the lighting of the Pt. Conception...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show
There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
Santa Barbara Independent
DignityMoves and the County of Santa Barbara Announce the Launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County– January 25, 2023 In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced today the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia L. Plein
Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 68: Cannabis as Medicine, Self-Care Special Edition
This week, the Santa Barbara Independent covered some of Santa Barbara’s top self-care businesses for a special edition cover story. This episode of The Indy features Jordan Treece from Farmacy Dispensary, the first cannabis dispensary to open in Santa Barbara since the legalization of recreational cannabis use. Host Alexandra Goldberg and Web Content Manager Don Brubaker sat down with Treece to learn more about the medicinal options at the shop which work to treat a variety of physical ailments or remedy mental health.
Santa Barbara Independent
Building on a Legacy
Robert Ooley, Recently Retired County Architect and Courthouse Advocate, Continues His Quest. It’s fair to say that the relationship between Santa Barbara and architecture is, well, complicated. While the architectural landscape here is a rich and diverse one, from elaborate estates behind Montecito gates to Craftsman gems to city-certified variations on the dominant Spanish Colonial Revival theme, Santa Barbara also mandates uniformity and strict building guidelines.
