Taylor County, WV

Man allegedly kicked, ‘threatened to kill’ deputies while being arrested in Taylor County

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

ROSEMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who was charged with threatening a woman with a gun in Taylor County allegedly also threatened to kill deputies while he was being arrested.

On Jan. 21, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Sidetrack Road in Rosemont for a call of shots being fired, according to a criminal complaint.

Travis Blake
While deputies were en route, they learned that a man, later identified as Travis Blake, 48, of Rosemont, was in the caller’s yard and had fired a shot before yelling “Do I need to get more shells, get out here,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they attempted to speak with Blake, and he “seemed agitated, fidgety and was giving contradictory information,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then attempted to place Blake into hand restraints, but he “refused to cooperate and forced a physical altercation” with deputies before he was placed into handcuffs. Once in handcuffs, Blake “continued to fight,” and “kicked [deputies] several times” including “kicking [one deputy] in the chest and [another deputy] in the genitals,” deputies said.

Barbour County man accused of firing gun after dispute

During the altercation, Blake “threatened to kill the [deputies] as well,” and after placing Blake into the vehicle, deputies observed a “single shot 20 gauge shotgun inside the vehicle the accused was standing beside when [deputies] arrived,” according to the complaint.

Blake has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.

