Florida State

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
Professor: State's rejection of African American course creating culture of fear

The conversations on Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to rejectthe Collegeboard's trial Advanced Placement African American History course in Florida kept on coming this week. After reviewing the proposed curriculum DeSantis say the course delivers more indoctrination than education. Some felt very strongly like Dr. Marvin Dunn, a former professor at...
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools

Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney

'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
Florida’s New Election Crimes Unit Expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of positions in Florida’s New Election Crimes Unit could increase from 15 to 27. Florida’s Secretary of State outlined the expansion in a budget proposal on January 25th, asking for a $3 million dollar budget from the state legislature. The office received...
In Florida, Over Half of LGBTQ Parents Say: They are Thinking About Leaving

Due to troubles that a new Florida education law, also defined as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by its detractors, demonizes LGBTQ personalities and encourages an aggressive learning environment for LGBTQ students or children who have LGBTQ family members, over half of LGBTQ parents in Florida are thinking of moving their families to another state.
Gov. DeSantis calls for teacher pay hikes, takes aim at teacher unions

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes while taking aim at teachers' unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school board members. Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education proposals for the legislative session that will start March 7. A move from non-partisan to partisan school-board elections would require a constitutional amendment, with DeSantis backing the idea after he took the unusual step of supporting a slate of 30 school-board candidates last year. "What we've seen over the years...
