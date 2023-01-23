Read full article on original website
Black Leaders to DeSantis: Reverse Decision on African-American Studies
The NAACP Lakeland Branch held a small rally Wednesday to support protesters in Tallahassee who are angry about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to teaching Black history and the oppression of minorities throughout America’s history. “Gov. DeSantis, I love you, but I hate what you’re doing,” said Rev. Eddie...
‘Blatant overreach’: Tampa Bay activists outraged after Florida rejects African American studies AP course
Local activists are criticizing Florida's decision to block the College Board's new AP African American Studies course.
Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom
Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
wflx.com
Professor: State's rejection of African American course creating culture of fear
The conversations on Governor Ron DeSantis' decision to rejectthe Collegeboard's trial Advanced Placement African American History course in Florida kept on coming this week. After reviewing the proposed curriculum DeSantis say the course delivers more indoctrination than education. Some felt very strongly like Dr. Marvin Dunn, a former professor at...
Washington Examiner
Florida students to file lawsuit against DeSantis over AP African American course
A group of high school students is preparing to file a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his decision to block an Advanced Placement class on black studies from being taught in Florida schools. The lawsuit will be led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump on behalf of three...
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
AOL Corp
'Black history is not inferior': Black leaders object to Florida's 'culture war against African Americans'
Black religious leaders, including the man who said the closing prayer at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first inauguration, sent a message to the state Monday over its rejection of the College Board's new AP African American Studies course. "Black history is not inferior, and Black history does not lack...
St. Pete church offers up space to teach AP African American Studies
Allendale UMC is offering its space and more to teachers willing to teach the AP African American Studies framework.
MSNBC
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
Democrats Doubt DeSantis' Promise to Increase Teachers’ Pay
Photo byPhoto 57820297 / Classroom © Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle. Governor Ron DeSantis's proposal of increasing educators' pay and boosting teacher "empowerment" is antagonized by the Democrats as a mere political stunt.
Why a Black history class was banned in Florida schools
Can Black history be taught in Florida? State officials say yes — but they have also put a stop to a new Advanced Placement high school class on the topic, saying it violates a state prohibition on the use of "critical race theory" concepts in Sunshine State classrooms. The class "is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the Florida Department of Education said in an unsigned letter. But critics like state Sen. Shevrin Jones say measures like the "Stop WOKE Act" discourage an honest discussion of America's racial history and are creating "an entire generation of Black...
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Warren writes Gov. DeSantis asking to reinstate him as State Attorney
'I respectfully request that you voluntarily reinstate me as Hillsborough County’s duly elected state attorney for the remainder of my four-year term without delay.'. Andrew Warren, the Democratic Hillsborough County State Attorney suspended by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, sent a letter to the Governor asking to rescind the suspension and reinstate him as a prosecutor.
WCJB
Florida’s New Election Crimes Unit Expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of positions in Florida’s New Election Crimes Unit could increase from 15 to 27. Florida’s Secretary of State outlined the expansion in a budget proposal on January 25th, asking for a $3 million dollar budget from the state legislature. The office received...
proclaimerscv.com
In Florida, Over Half of LGBTQ Parents Say: They are Thinking About Leaving
Due to troubles that a new Florida education law, also defined as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by its detractors, demonizes LGBTQ personalities and encourages an aggressive learning environment for LGBTQ students or children who have LGBTQ family members, over half of LGBTQ parents in Florida are thinking of moving their families to another state.
Florida Pastors Criticize DeSantis for Black History Dismissal in Schools
State law requires African American history to be taught in Florida.
Andrew Warren calls on Florida Gov. DeSantis to reinstate him after federal court ruling
“Duty requires you to accept the court’s findings that the executive order is illegal, even if that finding is perhaps unwelcome."
Gov. DeSantis calls for teacher pay hikes, takes aim at teacher unions
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday called for another round of teacher pay hikes while taking aim at teachers' unions and calling for partisan elections and stricter term limits for school board members. Appearing at Duval Charter School at Baymeadows in Jacksonville, DeSantis rolled out a series of education proposals for the legislative session that will start March 7. A move from non-partisan to partisan school-board elections would require a constitutional amendment, with DeSantis backing the idea after he took the unusual step of supporting a slate of 30 school-board candidates last year. "What we've seen over the years...
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
