ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In California For 2023

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brQs7_0kOaqF5q00
Photo: Getty Images

There are many companies across the country that offer their employees the opportunity to earn a substantial living. According to KTLA , Californians are offered some of the highest paying positions in the entire country. While the cost of living is typically higher in the Golden State, so are the salaries. Using data from the U.S News & World Report , KTLA discovered that of all the cities scattered across California, San Jose had the top earners.

Among the top paying jobs in the city were lawyers, web developers, and teachers. Second to San Jose was San Francisco with their top earners working as art directors, firefighters, counselors, and choreographers. Demand, in addition to the cost of living in each city, causes pay to fluctuate within the same job titles across the state. For example, a counselor in San Francisco might make more money each year than a counselor living in another California city .

KTLA mentioned that individuals making the most money in Santa Rosa likely work in healthcare. Many positions within the medical field can earn employees six figure salaries. Other top jobs across the state include being a pilot in Los Angeles, a podiatrist in San Diego, and a school psychiatrist in Fresno.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amarie M.

Fast-food workers may see $22 per hour wages, McDonald's president who was paid $7.4 million last year is against it

Highly compensated McDonald's president, Joe Erlinger, calls a proposal to increase California fast-food workers' pay to $22 an hour "costly and job-destroying." He has criticized lawmakers in an open letter for passing the fast-food law, citing it will be "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state, if they are mandated to pay such a high wage to workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, The post Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Refund worth up to $1,050 to begin being sent to recipients in only three days

The final wave of direct payments to select California residents worth up to $1,050 will start being paid out to recipients in only three days. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been issuing payments to recipients since October, and all the people receiving these payments are taxpayers who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. This final wave of payments will be made in the form of a debit card and will be for recipients who have changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return, according to California's Franchise Tax Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy