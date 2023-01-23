ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Overnight garage fire destroys multiple cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire in the early hours of Thursday morning leaves two cars destroyed and one damaged. Rockford Fire officials responded to the 1500 block of 16th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after neighbors reported a garage on fire. The structure, shared by a duplex, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The attorney for 15th & Chris owner, James Purifoy, released a statement Wednesday after the Rockford business suffered $100,000 in damages over the weekend. 23 News met up with Elder Granger II for the first statement released from Purifoy’s perspective since a fire broke out just...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

House fire along Ogilby Road was caused by careless smoking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out just before midnight Sunday at a Rockford residence along Ogilby Road, from what investigators are calling “careless smoking.”. Residents called the Rockford Fire Department for help, leaving the house after smelling smoke but were unsure of where the smell was coming from.
ROCKFORD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
WIFR

Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A funeral home van with a body still inside was stolen in Rockford over the weekend, and later found in Chicago’s Calumet Heights neighborhood, although the body was no longer in the van, police said. The body was not found until Monday. Police said...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
WIFR

Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home

It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency

The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
ROCKFORD, IL
wufe967.com

Van stolen from Illinois funeral home, body reported missing

Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but...
ROCKFORD, IL
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

