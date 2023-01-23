The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.

