Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
Overnight garage fire destroys multiple cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire in the early hours of Thursday morning leaves two cars destroyed and one damaged. Rockford Fire officials responded to the 1500 block of 16th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after neighbors reported a garage on fire. The structure, shared by a duplex, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
15th and Chris owner says he was attacked on night of fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford restaurant, “15th and Chris,” went up in flames over the weekend. More was heard from the shop’s owner, James Purifoy, through his attorney, on Wednesday. The 15th Avenue establishment was badly damaged Sunday. An arson investigator was brought to the scene, but the cause of the fire is […]
WIFR
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The attorney for 15th & Chris owner, James Purifoy, released a statement Wednesday after the Rockford business suffered $100,000 in damages over the weekend. 23 News met up with Elder Granger II for the first statement released from Purifoy’s perspective since a fire broke out just...
WIFR
House fire along Ogilby Road was caused by careless smoking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out just before midnight Sunday at a Rockford residence along Ogilby Road, from what investigators are calling “careless smoking.”. Residents called the Rockford Fire Department for help, leaving the house after smelling smoke but were unsure of where the smell was coming from.
Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are now working to bring his body back to Mississippi. Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said she is upset that she did not know that his body had been stolen from a Rockford funeral home until days later. Now, the family said the situation is only adding to […]
WIFR
Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A funeral home van with a body still inside was stolen in Rockford over the weekend, and later found in Chicago’s Calumet Heights neighborhood, although the body was no longer in the van, police said. The body was not found until Monday. Police said...
Rockford man charged with stealing funeral home van with body of man inside; body ID'd
A Rockford man is charged in the theft of a funeral home van with a body inside over the weekend.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash
Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Body of man inside stolen funeral home van identified
The remains of a man were identified Tuesday after a van holding his body was stolen outside a Rockford funeral home over the weekend.
Coroner ID’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Corner has identified Curtis Brown, 47, as the man whose body was inside a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday. The coroner said Brown died of natural causes Thursday. Brown’s aunt, Sharon Spearman, told WGN Brown died of a heart attack while at work. According […]
WIFR
Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home
It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency
The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
wufe967.com
Van stolen from Illinois funeral home, body reported missing
Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but...
1490wosh.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
Identity of Illinois Man Killed in Collision Near Belvidere Is Revealed
The identity of a man who was killed in a head-on collision this past weekend in Belvidere has been revealed following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. According to the press release, the fatal crash happened on Saturday morning (1/21) around 7:30 am when two vehicles collided in the 9700 block of Route 76.
Comments / 0