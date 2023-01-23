Read full article on original website
Related
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
fox5dc.com
Drunk man mistakenly steals Tesla he confused for his own: police
TYSONS, Va. - A drunk man mistakenly stole a Tesla vehicle in Fairfax County after confusing it for his own car, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, January 19 at the Tysons Corner Center located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. Police said...
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in connection with series of DC carjackings including Christmas morning attack: cops
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy they say was involved in a series of carjackings and other crimes that happened over the holiday season in the District, including a Christmas morning attack during which a driver was pepper sprayed. Officials say the Christmas morning carjacking happened around 12...
fox5dc.com
Police seek suspect in deadly December double shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. in December. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on December 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Responding officers to the scene found a man...
Bay Net
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Investigators release video in burglary at Ashburn shooting range
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of a burglary at a shooting range in Ashburn. On Monday, between 3:45 and 4:50 am, two men broke a glass window and entered the Silver Eagle Group in the 21000 block of Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn, and stole 10 handguns.
fox5dc.com
10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range
ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
WJLA
VIDEO: Burglars steal 10 handguns from Ashburn shooting range: Sheriff's office
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In the early morning hours on Monday, two people broke a glass window at a shooting range in Loudoun County and stole 10 handguns, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The LCSO said the burglary happened between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50...
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
restonnow.com
DEVELOPING: Pedestrian seriously injured by crash on Van Buren Street in Herndon
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle, the Herndon Police Department says. The crash has prompted a full closure of Van Buren Street between Spring Street and Aspen Drive “for accident reconstruction,” according to police. This is the...
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
alxnow.com
No arrest after woman robbed at gunpoint in Old Town Saturday night
No one was injured and no arrests have yet been made after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Old Town on Saturday night, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. outside in the 1500 block of Princess Street. The 28-year-old female victim was...
Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night. The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear...
fox5dc.com
Two Maryland men arrested in string of Fairfax County 7-Eleven gaming machine thefts
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a string of gaming machine robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police confirmed on Wednesday that Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested after the latest gaming machine theft...
'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
