ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 4

Related
fox5dc.com

Police seek suspect in deadly December double shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. in December. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on December 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Responding officers to the scene found a man...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy