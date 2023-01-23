Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Minecraft Legends Release Date?
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends release date. Today’s showcase revealed Minecraft Legends’ PVP multiplayer mode, which will be included at the launch on April 18, 2023. This PVP multiplayer will be a separate addition from the title’s main story mode. The main story has gamers fighting battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins.
Minecraft Legends Different Editions
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends’ different editions. Minecraft Legends will only be launching with two different editions. The following editions are:. Standard Pack ($40) Base Game. Deluxe Pack ($50) Base Game. 1 Hero Skin. 4...
thebrag.com
The Kid LAROI will debut unreleased tracks in ‘Fortnite’
The Kid LAROI is certainly enjoying a big start to 2023. After announcing his debut album and sharing its first single, he’s now partnering with Fortnite for an immersive musical experience. The Australian rapper will host a live show in Fortnite this weekend, with the one-of-a-kind show set to...
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Bring the Love
Just like that, it is nearing the beginning of 2023 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are seemingly making two brand new lines for Valentine’s Day called Heartache and Heartthrob. The three champions getting new skins are Amumu, Caitlyn and Vi. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins.
What Is The Blood Bowl 3 Release Date?
The bloodiest sports competition is making its return once again this year. After its many delays, the Blood Bowl 3 release date is set in place for February 23, 2023. Here’s everything gamers should know before its launch in February. Let’s Get Ready To Rumble. Differing from the...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert
Stans in Dubai were able to hear her sound check from miles away.
Beyoncé Reportedly Made $24M For Upcoming Performance At Dubai Resort
Ahead of the RENAISSANCE tour, Beyoncé is reportedly set to make $24 million for a one hour-long performance. This weekend, Bey will be performing at Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai in an invite-only, private show, as reported by several sources. Some fans have already leaked alleged rehearsal footage.More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith Apologizes For Comparing Rihanna To Beyoncé: "I Meant It As No Disrespect"Stephen A. Smith On Rihanna's Upcoming Super Bowl Performance: "She Ain't Beyoncé"Beyoncé, Quinta Brunson, And Angela Bassett Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees According to the newly-surfaced videos, the Parkwood icon may be diving back into her...
What Is The Hogwarts Legacy File Size?
With Hogwarts Legacy’s release around the corner, Harry Potter fans will want to how much space to put aside for its download. Exactly what is the Hogwarts Legacy file size?. As of right now, gamers can begin to preload the title prior to its release on February 10. For Xbox users, Hogwarts Legacy will need 77GB to download if playing on the Series X. If users are playing on the Series S then the download will be 50GB. On PC it’s 85 GB and for anyone on Playstation, its file size is currently unknown.
talentrecap.com
Britney Spears Shocks Fans Upon Sudden Change of Name to River Red
Britney Spears has recently sparked concern over cryptic posts on her Instagram, claiming that she’s changed her name to River Red. She also got her fans intrigued about her new tattoo which was assumed to be about her ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears Claims that She Changed Her Name...
Is Minecraft Legends Cross Platform?
With new Minecraft Legends being showcased at the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct gamers begin to ask, is Minecraft Legends Cross Platform?. Minecraft Legends will be having full cross-platform and crossplay support at its release. The title is set to launch on April 18, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Nintendo Switch, and PC. Minecraft Legends also will be made available for free to any Xbox Game Pass Subscriber.
Best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List
Monster Hunter Rise’s recent release on Xbox and Paystation has helped spread its popularity amongst the gaming community. It also means that it has attracted new players as well. For those trying to find their footing in the monster slaying RPG, here is the best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List.
What Are The Redfall Pre Order Bonuses?
During the Xbox and Bethesda Direct, the folks over at Arkane Studios showed not only gameplay footage of Redfall but also announced the Redfall Pre Order bonuses. Anyone who pre-orders or plays Redfall on Game Pass will receive the Vampire Hunter Pack. In this pack is a Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun, which grants 20% increased damage with this weapon for eight seconds after killing an enemy. There is also a Polar Vortex multi-weapon skin and a Blood Ravager stake attachment.
Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour
Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a new game mode that fans have been hoping for since launch. Here is the potential VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date.
Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule
The LCS has gone through a lot of changes for the 2023 season. The format is the same but the times and dates have changed and most of the teams have mostly new rosters. This should be an exciting time for the LCS for a lot of reasons and heading into the Spring Split, teams will be looking to show that they made the right moves. Since every game will be so important fans may be wondering, when does their team play and who is their opponent each week? To help answer that, here is the Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule.
How to Get Fire Emblem Engage Edelgard
Fire Emblem Engage has finally arrived. While not being received as well as Three-Houses, many believe that some of the core game mechanics help what is a more average story. Luckily there is still a lot to do in the game including seeing heroes from the past and interacting with the many playable characters in the game. When discussing heroes of the past, players can play with characters from the beginning like Marth and also some of the newest heroes like Claude, Dimitri and Edelgard from Three Houses. Here is how to get the triad of Claude, Dimitri and Edelgard in Fire Emblem Engage.
Fire Emblem Engage Sommie Feed Preferences
Fire Emblem Engage has finally arrived. While not being received as well as Three-Houses, many believe that some of the core game mechanics help what is a more average story. Luckily there is still a lot to do in the game including seeing heroes from the past and interacting with the many playable characters in the game. One that has caught the attention of many players is not a playable character at all but one that players will still see a lot. Sommie, the dog-looking friend on the Somniel is there to be cute and give players some much-needed rewards. Here are the Fire Emblem Engage Sommie Feed Preferences.
Sandbox VR Brings Unique Experience to Cincinnati Area
Sanbox VR opened a new location in Cincinnati in 2022, which brings a unique experience to the area. The unique gaming that can be done at Sandbox VR in Liberty Township promotes teamwork and fun. What is Sandbox VR?. Sandbox VR is a virtual reality gaming company that has several...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0