West Virginia State

SNAP benefits will be decreasing in March

By Sam Gorski
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — SNAP benefits will be returning to pre-2020 amounts starting on March 1, 2023, according to a release from the West Virginia DHHR.

The DHHR wants to remind SNAP recipients that the COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be ending in February due to funding for the allotments being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began its Emergency Allotments program in April 2020 which increased household benefits to the maximum amount allowed by the USDA. Each household that receives SNAP benefits will also receive a letter notifying them of this change.

West Virginia Senate passes bill tightening unemployment benefit rules

“Effective March 1, 2023, monthly SNAP benefits will return to the pre-COVID-19 Public Health Emergency level and will again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors,” said a DHHR release on Monday.

Janie Cole, Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance, encourages recipients to begin budgeting as soon as possible to plan for benefit changes.

Any questions relating to SNAP should be directed to the Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Constituent Services at 1-877-716-1212 or to a local DHHR office

Comments / 3

Darlene Luther
2d ago

yell you all gonna try to strave people like stuff in the store you can even afford to buy meat eggs milk or nothing they have raise there stuff up so high and there is no excuse for it this country is going to hell wait till people just starting taking things they need you all dont care if people dont have nothing read your bible this is exacty what this is heading to one of these days you all are gonna be in are place and what are you gonna do poor people dont stand a chance your gonna see what people are gonna do when you start taking from them there is no excuse for this to be happening.

Reply
4
