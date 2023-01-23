Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Kansas City named best NFL tailgating city in the US
Kansas City is named the best place to tailgate before an NFL game, K-State named best college tailgate according to World Sports Network.
When is Super Bowl 2023? How to buy tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST. The teams may not be decided just yet but fans can still shop around for tickets to see the game as well as an epic halftime performance from Rihanna. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek have several options for tickets still available.
DraftKings promo code: bet $5, get $200 bonus bets for Bengals-Chiefs
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL is gearing up for the AFC and NFC Championship Games this weekend and this DraftKings promo code offer...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
ConsumerAffairs
Football fans should look out for NFL playoff ticket scams
With two more NFL playoff games to go this weekend, and the Super Bowl two weeks after that, many football fans will seek the hottest ticket in town. But be careful – ticket scammers are out in full force. WGRZ-TV in Buffalo reports a local woman lost $700 when...
How much do Bengals vs Kansas City NFL playoff tickets cost? Price soars for seats at AFC Championship Game
The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL playoffs, and should still be red-hot when they go into Kansas City as these teams meet in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Are you looking to catch Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes in person? This 2023 NFL playoffs game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: AFC Championship (Bengals at Chiefs)
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals meet again in the AFC Championship Game. This one kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bengals -- despite being on the road -- are 1.0-point favorites in a game with a 47.5-point total. That makes the implied score 24.25-23.25 in favor of the Bengals.
nickalive.net
Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 20 (2022 Divisional Round)
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 20 for his performance during the 2022 Divisional Round! Click HERE to watch the announcement! This is Kelce's second NVP trophy of the season. Join Television...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0