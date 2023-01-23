Read full article on original website
Pharmacists Can Be Key to Helping Folks Kick Opioid Addiction
A Rhode Island law allows specially trained pharmacists to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder. Patients who received the medication at their pharmacy had higher rates of continued care than those who went to a clinic or doctor's office. FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) –...
Healthcare IT News
More crucial data needed on every pharmaceutical product label
When nearly 20 years ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new rule1 that pharmaceutical manufacturers must include a linear bar code on all immediate drug packages that included each medication’s National Drug Code (NDC), many in the healthcare industry rejoiced. The addition of this code helped facilitate the medication administration process, said Kevin Marvin, RPh, ASHP Senior Consultant and independent healthcare informatics consultant supporting the safe use of technology in health systems nationwide.
MedicalXpress
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Opioids don’t do enough for chronic pain sufferers. Expand alternative treatments | Guest Opinion
The search for alternative treatments for chronic pain has begun to push the very boundary of what constitutes treatment, physician Haider Warraich writes.
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience harmful events, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 patients who are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. will experience harm, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The stark findings underscore that, despite decades of effort, U.S. hospitals still have a long way to go to improve patient safety, experts say.
KevinMD.com
The incessant hounding of doctors: A look at the lengthy professional disclosures required of physicians
Can you absolutely and unequivocally answer “no” to all of the following questions:. Has your license to practice in any jurisdiction ever been limited, restricted, reduced, suspended, voluntarily surrendered, revoked, denied, or not renewed?. Have you ever been reprimanded by a state licensing agency, or are any of...
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
WebMD
Hospitals Continue to Defy Federal Requirement to Publish Prices
Jan. 20, 2023 – Most hospitals are not fully complying with a 2021 requirement to publish prices, a new analysis shows. The requirement was intended to increase transparency of health care costs and even make it possible to shop around for the best price of, for example, a mammogram. But just 1 in 5 hospitals are making the information available.
Doctors prescribe opioids at discharge less often, CDC data shows
Doctors sent patients home with opioids after emergency department visits about 8% of the time in 2019–2020, down from about 12% in 2017–2018, according to figures released today by the CDC. Why it matters: It continues a downward trend line from about 21.5% of emergency department discharges in...
I made 6 figures as a pharmacist and still struggled to pay for childcare and my student loans. Here's what it was like, and why I left.
Samantha Boaterfield spent five years working in pharmacy. After a surgery left her bedridden she realized her career wasn't worth the sacrifice.
WebMD
Opioid Prescriptions From ER Visits Continue To Decline, CDC Says
Jan. 23, 2023 – Significantly fewer patients are being prescribed opioids when being discharged from hospital emergency departments, according to a new report. From 2019-2020, 8.1% of adults who visited the ER were prescribed opioids at discharge, according to a new analysis from the CDC. That’s down from 12.2% during the period of 2017-2018, and down from 21.5% in 2010-2011.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
drugstorenews.com
Study: Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid-use disorder
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that pharmacies can offer a safe and accessible treatment starting point for patients with opioid-use disorder and keep them better engaged. A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University...
newsnationnow.com
Hospitals begin charging to message doctors
(NewsNation) — A new study shows hospital systems are now charging patients for text messages and emails to the doctor, and it could affect whether or not they get care. The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that charges can range from as low as $3 to as high as $100. When patients knew they could be charged for messaging their doctor, researchers found some people were less likely to seek out care.
Nevada Appeal
Steps to help seniors who struggle to manage their medications
It starts out simply enough — your parent or grandparent might take a statin to help manage their cholesterol levels, or a calcium channel blocker to lower their blood pressure. But then they may need another drug to help control side effects from the blood pressure medication. Over time,...
NIH Director's Blog
Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior
Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
MedicalXpress
Rate of opioid Rx at discharge from emergency department declining
From 2017-2018 to 2019-2020, there has been a decrease in opioid prescribing at discharge from the emergency department, according to a January data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Loredana Santo, M.D., M.P.H., and Susan M. Schappert, from the National...
physiciansweekly.com
Enhancing Infusion Nurse Communication to Maintain the Clinician–Patient Relationship
Many patients receive IV infusions in outpatient clinics, but the number of nurses available in these institutions is limited, making it difficult to address all aspects of a patient’s needs. “The outpatient infusion room accommodates many patients and their families, but there are often problems with the noisy environment and high crowd density,” explains Jiao Wei. “These issues can result in clinician–patient disputes.” Recent data show that the average outpatient infusion room receives more than 300 patients every day, but adding a patient’s accompanying family members or caregivers increases the average daily flow to 500-800 people per day.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
WNDU
Medical Moment: A plant-based treatment to help quit vaping
(WNDU) - According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5,600,000 American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. For some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial on a plant-based product that has...
