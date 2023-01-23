ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say

HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
HOUSTON, TX
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
SPRING, TX
Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Jail for Murder from 2018- After 2 Years of Hiding in Central America

A 35-year-old Houston repair shop owner was given a 35-year prison term after spending 2 years on the run in Central America. In October, Oscar Aristides Garcia admitted to the killing. He shot and murdered a man he thought was robbing his store. Garcia’s defense team asked for a 15-year sentence while the prosecution requested a 50-year sentence.
HOUSTON, TX
