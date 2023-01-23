ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo’s 2023 homeless census

By Dusty Ellis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMwIE_0kOanUL600

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition will conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The PIT count serves as “a baseline for state and federal support for addressing the needs of the homeless community.” The CVHPC is an independent group of area agencies designed to specifically target the housing crisis in San Angelo.

“Last year, our PIT Count showed 107 sheltered and unsheltered homeless neighbors in our area.
Unfortunately, we know that number is not accurate since we have 189 homeless households on the Rapid Rehousing waitlist shared by Concho Valley Community Action Agency and the Housing Authority,” said Mike Burnett, Executive Director of CVCAA and CVHPC Chair.

Volunteers throughout the day will disperse in teams to various homeless hot spots and meal locations, such as along the Concho River and at Neighbor’s Cafe.

The first shift will be from 7:30 am-10:30 am, the middle shift will be from 11 am-2 pm, and the last shift will be from 5 pm-8 pm. Volunteers will have assistance goodie bags to hand out to participating neighbors filled with water bottles, snacks, gloves, and more.

“Since the last PIT Count in 2022, CVCAA and so many other local agencies have really banded together to reach out to our most vulnerable neighbors and meet them where they’re at. I believe all our efforts are going to make a huge difference in the success of Thursday’s PIT Count,” said Sidney Timmer, Outreach and Marketing Director at CVCAA.

A monthly Navigation Day – where local agencies take the entire day to provide direct services to homeless neighbors in one central location, such as help acquiring their IDs and documents, applying for state benefits, and receiving medical care from the La Esperanza Mobile Clinic. This month, the Navigation Day is on the same day as the PIT Count, Thursday, January 26.

