Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works

Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Waco Kitchen is taking off at Lakeland Linder

Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International International Airport opened in August of 2022, but its roots stem back to Battlecreek, MI. In 2021, the owner wanted to feed workers building airplanes at the Waco Aircraft Corp. Factory at Battle Creek Executive Airport. The result: fresh, farm-to-table delights with a hint of German influence.
LAKELAND, FL
wild941.com

Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sasha's Cuban Cafe Brings Authentic Cuban Flavors to Sarasota-Manatee

Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
SARASOTA, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.

LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
LARGO, FL
stpeterising.com

14-story Tempo by Hilton hotel proposed for downtown St. Pete

Plans have been filed for a new hotel on 2nd Street in downtown St. Pete that would bring the first Tempo by Hilton hotel to Tampa Bay area. KT St Pete Runner LLC, an entity controlled by Delray Beach-based Kolter Group, has submitted site plan review documents for a new 14-story 192-key hotel, that will sit on a 0.53-acre site at 232 and 256 2nd Street North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL

Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
BRANDON, FL
East Coast Traveler

What is St. Petersburg Known For

St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpeterising.com

Crave Cookies to take over iconic Twistee Treat location in Kenneth City

The vacant Kenneth City building that used to look like a delicious vanilla ice cream cone is about to be revived as a cookie shop. Formerly home to Twistee Treat and then The Daily Scoop, the property at 5804 54th Avenue North, which is less than a mile from the border of St. Petersburg, had a makeover when Driftwood Kava and Roastery was planning to occupy the space about a year ago. The iconic ice cream cone was covered with brown foam to resemble a volcano. However, Driftwood never opened and the space went back on the market.
KENNETH CITY, FL

