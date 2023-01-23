Read full article on original website
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
Waco Kitchen at Lakeland Linder International International Airport opened in August of 2022, but its roots stem back to Battlecreek, MI. In 2021, the owner wanted to feed workers building airplanes at the Waco Aircraft Corp. Factory at Battle Creek Executive Airport. The result: fresh, farm-to-table delights with a hint of German influence.
Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
Cuban-American Sasha Lindenmuth, the owner of Sasha’s Cuban Cafe mobile food truck, grew up in Miami, a national hotspot for Cuban food. As a child and adolescent, she taught herself to cook, a process which involved experimenting with various recipes and observing how her Cuban grandparents prepared beloved dishes. Among the first meals she made was a piece of steak. “I put so much salt and pepper on the steak that my grandma choked on a bite of it and called my mom to tell her how I’d overseasoned it,” she says, “but I wanted to eat the steak because I made it myself.”
Like the El Cap hamburger joint on 4th Street North, Kissin’ Cuzzins, another venerable St. Petersburg restaurant, recently faced an existential crisis but has been saved from the wrecking ball. Located at 951 34th Street North, the diner was listed for sale last August. However, instead of selling the...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Whether your preference is dribbling, pitching, kicking or bowling, Tampa Bay Club Sport is giving people an opportunity to get back to their childhood love of team sports. The objective isn’t racking up the most points but having the most fun. The organization, which has...
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
Plans have been filed for a new hotel on 2nd Street in downtown St. Pete that would bring the first Tempo by Hilton hotel to Tampa Bay area. KT St Pete Runner LLC, an entity controlled by Delray Beach-based Kolter Group, has submitted site plan review documents for a new 14-story 192-key hotel, that will sit on a 0.53-acre site at 232 and 256 2nd Street North.
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
The vacant Kenneth City building that used to look like a delicious vanilla ice cream cone is about to be revived as a cookie shop. Formerly home to Twistee Treat and then The Daily Scoop, the property at 5804 54th Avenue North, which is less than a mile from the border of St. Petersburg, had a makeover when Driftwood Kava and Roastery was planning to occupy the space about a year ago. The iconic ice cream cone was covered with brown foam to resemble a volcano. However, Driftwood never opened and the space went back on the market.
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa spokesman says faculty are holding discussions about the increasingly prevalent artificial intelligence (AI) technology called ChatGPT and how to deal with it. The comments are in response to questions from FOX 13 to school districts and universities across Tampa Bay about whether leaders...
