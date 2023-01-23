ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Crawford County grandstands receive upgrades

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
Upgrades at the Crawford County Fairground Grandstand are underway in Oblong. The end result will feature a taller structure, higher safety barriers as well as a concrete handicapped accessible area which will also add more box seating. The first step is to tear down the current structure. The bleachers will remain until enough money is raised to complete the entire project. Construction on the new grandstand will begin once the fair board receives 80% of the money needed for the project, which is estimated at $400,000. The grandstand may remain coverless for two or three summers until the money is received. The board has applied for a couple of different grants for the project and has received private donations. An account is set up at Robinson Savings Bank for any group, organization or indiviual to donate to. The 2023 Crawford County Fair will take place from July 22-29.

Robinson, IL
302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

