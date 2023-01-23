Crawford County grandstands receive upgrades

Related
Lincoln Bridge approach renovations on pace
It’s been over two weeks since the Lincoln Memorial Bridge was closed over the Wabash. Repairs have gotten underway on parts of the bridge near the George Rogers Clark Memorial which links Indiana and Illinois in downtown Vincennes. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park Ranger Joe Herron says workers...
City officials support Pavilion expansion
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved an addition to the Riverfront Pavilion. Shirley Rose with the Alliance of the Farmer’s Market approached the board Monday seeking approval of expanding it about a thousand square feet where the picnic tables sit. That’s is the location where food vendors are during the farmer’s markets held on Saturdays from Spring to Fall.
Vigo Dodge is under new ownership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business is under new ownership. Dorsett Automotive has recently acquired the Vigo Dodge dealership on US Highway 41. The Dorsett family also owns the Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Nissan dealership just two minutes away. Owners are now able to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
Northmarq sells multi-tenant retail property in Indiana
Ryan Roedersheimer, senior vice president in Northmarq’s Cincinnati office, has completed the sale of a multi-tenant retail property in Vincennes, Indiana. Kimmell Crossing is a 44,962-square-foot shopping center located at 636-648 Kimmell Road and was fully leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale. Roedersheimer represented the seller, DPPM Management, who acquired the asset in early 2022 from Regency Properties. A local investor purchased the property for about $5.2 million in a 1031 exchange.
3 vehicle crash, fuel leak, on SR 63 near Barnhart
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 3-vehicle wreck involving a semi led to a lane shutdown for some time on southbound SR 63 in northern Vigo County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on the Wabash River Bridge on SR 63 South near Barnhart Road Tuesday morning. Two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck […]
Vigo Co. under Winter Storm Travel Advisory
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County Commissioners have declared a Winter Storm Travel Advisory that will take effect at midnight (2400) on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, and will last until noon (1200) Wednesday, Jan. 25. The area is expected […]
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
The Log Inn restaurant reopening after temporary closure
Back in December, the owners of the Log Inn announced the restaurant would be closed for a month. Owners of a Gibson County mainstay announce a reopening date next month. The Log Inn in Gibson County plans to welcome customers again on Friday.
TNC buys 1,700 acres near Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge
PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Nature Conservancy’s (TNC) Indiana Chapter recently bought 1,700 forested acres in Pike County, adjacent to the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). Officials say at least 63 animal species and 20 plant species considered threatened, endangered or of special concern by the State of Indiana live within the river valley, including federally […]
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
With snow on the way EMA says to be prepared
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a round of snowfall expected to deposit a good amount of snow around the Wabash Valley this week, local emergency management is sounding the alarm. Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Axe is advising residents to prepare ahead of time ahead of the arrival of the wintery weather […]
Horizon Health nationally recognized for patient care
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health was recently nationally recognized for its continued dedication to caring for the community through The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN). Asked to voluntarily participate in four quality outcomes as a part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, Horizon Health and other […]
New restaurant and pub opens in historic Terre Haute building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people are getting a chance to test out Terre Haute's newest pub. Monday was the grand opening of the Terminal Public House. It's located inside the historic Terminal arcade building on Wabash Avenue. Cheyne and Nikki O'Laughlin also own Charlie's Pub and Grub in...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Danette was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Stetson W. Stokes of Brownstown for possession of <5g of...
