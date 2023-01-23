ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.

The workout earned rave reviews from Hilary’s friends and followers. “You are everything!” commented Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “Amazing!! You look so good!” remarked music legend Jewel. “Wow … It’s like you have the strength of 3 people?” said personal trainer Grant Roberts. “10/10 would train with you 3,” wrote Andrew Knapp. Many others left words of encouragement, like one fan who wrote, “Mama, you are glowing, and we can’t be more happy for you.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, Hilary has been happy to show off her body. She attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in a deep forest green dress that was elegant while not being matronly. On Halloween, shortly after she revealed her pregnancy, she posed in a shirt reading “My Little Pumpkins” on the front. In December, she posed in red and white pajamas, saying that her babies were “two gifts of a lifetime.

(Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

In October 2022, Hilary revealed that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, were expecting. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said during the announcement on Good Morning America. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.” She later revealed on Live with Kelly & Ryan that she hadn’t let anyone on the crew of Alaska Daily know she was pregnant, even though she was in her second trimester at the time.

“My clothes started not to fit, so I had to, the other day [they] cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity,” she said, explaining how her pregnancy was becoming the world’s worst-kept secret. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.’ ”

She also said she wasn’t surprised that she would give birth to twins since they run in both her and Philip’s families. ” “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said.

