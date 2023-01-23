Sports betting: Indiana man wins $72,795 on $5 NFL parlay bet. 'Life changing money!'

Who is going to score the first touchdown in an NFL game? It's a simple question with many possible answers.

What are the odds of correctly predicting that four times in a weekend?

If you picked Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys, you could have won big bucks, just like Cameron Craig of Rushville.

Craig put $5 on a parlay bet in last weekend's NFL playoff games, and he could have cashed out after winning the first three legs of that bet and taken away $1,393.56.

Craig decided to let it ride, and reacted like just about any of us would after winning $72,795.