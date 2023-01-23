ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Sports betting: Indiana man wins $72,795 on $5 NFL parlay bet. 'Life changing money!'

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvXBc_0kOamQqP00

Who is going to score the first touchdown in an NFL game? It's a simple question with many possible answers.

What are the odds of correctly predicting that four times in a weekend?

If you picked Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys, you could have won big bucks, just like Cameron Craig of Rushville.

Craig put $5 on a parlay bet in last weekend's NFL playoff games, and he could have cashed out after winning the first three legs of that bet and taken away $1,393.56.

Craig decided to let it ride, and reacted like just about any of us would after winning $72,795.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Yardbarker

Say ankle: Betting trends, takes for Sunday's NFC and AFC Championships

Philadelphia -2.5 Over/under: 46.5 points. These are most definitely the two best teams in the NFC, and we're getting the NFC Championship Game we deserve seeing these two complete teams match up. For San Francisco, this is the Niners' third Conference Championship game in four years, and it's Philly's first since winning the Super Bowl in 2018.
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Comeback

NFL reveals one surprising MVP Award nominee

The NFL just dropped the nominations for league MVP and a few names may surprise a few fans. The nominees for league MVP are: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson. The finalists for the 2022 AP MVP. 👀 📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/7YOkys5edJ Read more... The post NFL reveals one surprising MVP Award nominee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Frank Reich will be the next coach of the Carolina Panthers

Frank Reich only had to wait two months to find his next head coaching gig. The former Colts coach will be the new Carolina Panthers coach, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Reich is bouncing right back into coaching two months after Indianapolis fired him following a 40-33-1 as coach that ended with a 3-5-1 record this season, falling well short of their AFC South title hopes. This will be his second head coaching opportunity, as he returns to a familiar city in Charlotte and a franchise he played for as a backup quarterback in 1995.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters

The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Ex-Fox 59 anchor Fanchon Stinger: First Black woman to own elite bulls in PBR

Fanchon Stinger grew up in Detroit, far from the rustic, out-of-the-way fields of a farm, far from the cows and sheep and far from the life where a cowboy hat and boots were daily attire. But Stinger's parents were from the south. She spent her summers on her grandfather's farm. She learned to ride horses. She went to the rodeos -- and her favorite event was bull riding. There was something magical about those bulls and the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'I'll kiss your ass.' IU's Yasir Rosemond gives epic Trayce Jackson-Davis NBA draft quote

It's no secret Indiana basketball goes largely how Trayce Jackson-Davis goes. Hoosiers associate coach Yasir Rosemond knows who leads the way. Jackson-Davis piled up 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots Wednesday night, including the go-ahead putback with 42 seconds remaining, as IU edged last-place and short-handed Minnesota, 61-57.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy