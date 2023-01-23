ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football recruiting: Where 2023's top 25 players are headed

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

The whirlwind 2023 college football recruiting calendar got its first dose of closure during the Christmas holiday when most of the nation's premier high school talent made their commitments official on Early Signing Day.

As a result, most of the premier prospects have taken much of the drama out of the remaining Signing Day festivities and indeed most of the blue-chip players have already enrolled at their respective schools.

Where are the top 25 players in the nation heading this fall?

College football recruiting: Where the top 25 prospects in 2023 have signed

Jaden Rashada turned heads when he flipped from Miami to Florida, and then left UF

25. Carnell Tate (6-2, 180): The wide receiver is ranked the No. 4 overall at his position and No. 6 player from the state of Florida. Where he's headed: Ohio State

24. Cedric Baxter (6-1, 215): The running back is the No. 5 player from the state of Florida and the No. 3 player at his position. Where he's headed: Texas

23. Jaden Rashada (6-4, 175): The quarterback is the No. 6 ranked at his position and the No. 7 overall player in the state of California. Where he's headed: ??

22. A.J. Harris (6-1, 180). The cornerback is the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 1 from the state of Alabama. Where he's headed: Georgia

21. Anthony Hill (6-2, 225). The linebacker is the consensus No. 1 player at his position and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Texas. Where he's headed: Texas

Texas procured a top 10 class in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings

20. Rueben Owens (5-11, 190). The running back is the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 3 player from the state of Texas. Where he's headed: Texas A&M

19. Makai Lemon (6-0, 180). The wide receiver is the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 6 prospect from the state of California. Where he's headed: USC

18. Matayo Uiagalelei (6-5, 265). The edge rusher is the No. 2 player at the position and the No. 5 prospect from California. Where he's headed: Oregon

17. Vic Burley (6-5, 276). The defensive lineman is the No. 2 ranked player at the position and the No. 2 prospect from Georgia. Where he's headed: Clemson

16. Daevin Hobbs (6-4, 277). The defensive lineman is the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina and the No. 3 at the position. Where he's headed: Tennessee

15. Jurrion Dickey (6-3, 210). The wide receiver is the No. 2 player at the position nationally and the No. 3 player from California. Where he's headed: Oregon

Alabama once again topped the 2023 college football recruiting class

14. Richard Young (5-11, 195). The running back is the No. 1 prospect at his position and the No. 4 player from Florida. Where he's headed: Alabama

13. Samson Okunola (6-5, 305). The offensive tackle is the No. 1 prospect from Massachusetts and the No. 3 at his position. Where he's headed: Miami

12. Jackson Arnold (6-1, 205). The quarterback is the No. 2 prospect from Texas and the No. 5 player at the position. Where he's headed: Oklahoma

11. David Hicks (6-4, 270). The defensive lineman is the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Texas. Where he's headed: Texas A&M

10. Caleb Downs (5-11, 197). The safety is the No. 1 ranked prospect at the position and in the state of Georgia. Where he's headed: Alabama

9. Cormani McClain (6-2, 165). The cornerback is the No. 1 ranked prospect at the position and the No. 3 player from the state of Florida. Where he's headed: Colorado

8. Nico Iamaleava (6-5, 195). The quarterback is the No. 4 ranked prospect at the position and the No. 2 player from California. Where he's headed: Tennessee

7. Zachariah Branch (5-10, 172). The wide receiver is the No. 1 player at his position and from the state of Nevada. Where he's headed: USC

Arch Manning is the latest QB from the football dynasty

6. Arch Manning (6-4, 215). The quarterback is our No. 3 ranked player at the position and the No. 1 prospect from Louisiana. Where he's headed: Texas

5. Francis Mauigoa (6-5, 330). The offensive tackle is the No. 2 ranked player at his position and from the state of Florida. Where he's headed: Miami

4. Kadyn Proctor (6-7, 330). The offensive tackle is the No. 1 player from the state of Iowa and at his position nationally. Where he's headed: Alabama

3. Keon Keeley (6-5, 242). The edge rusher is the No. 1 player both from the state of Florida and at his position in 2023. Where he's headed: Alabama

2. Malachi Nelson (6-3, 182). The quarterback is the No. 1 prospect from California and the No. 2 player at his position. Where he's headed: USC

1. Dante Moore (6-3, 185). The quarterback is the No. 1 player from Michigan and the No. 1 player at the position. Where he's headed: UCLA

