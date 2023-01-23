Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
PWMania
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
PWMania
Producers from WWE RAW is XXX Revealed (1/23/23)
The WWE Producers for this week’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show, have been revealed, courtesy of PWInsider. * The Bloodline’s Tribal Court for Sami Zayn plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
wrestlinginc.com
Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change
JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Name Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, Vince McMahon Update, More
Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special at the Wells Fargo Center. Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there have been rumors that he will return tonight to prepare for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar will be at RAW. He arrived at the arena a few hours ago after flying to Philadelphia on Sunday.
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
PWMania
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
