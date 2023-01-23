Tennessee: Vanderbilt University

- Location: Nashville, Tennessee

- #19 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 12%

- Net price: $25,804

- SAT range: 1470-1570

Vanderbilt University is situated on a 330-acre campus smack dab in the heart of Nashville. An arboretum on-site features more than 6,000 trees and shrubs (190 different species). The most common majors at the school are economics , social science research methods , and liberal arts and humanities . Famous alumni include former Vice President Al Gore, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, and author James Patterson.