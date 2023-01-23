ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Vermont: Middlebury College

- Location: Middlebury, Vermont

- #55 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 22%

- Net price: $24,517

- SAT range: 1340-1520

Middlebury College is a rural school located in the Champlain Valley adjacent to the Green Mountains. The school offers summer courses in 12 different languages, including Portuguese and Russian. Two Middlebury students founded the International Quidditch Association, based on the sport from the "Harry Potter" novels.

