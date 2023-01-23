ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia: University of Virginia

By Felix Lipov // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrUgk_0kOakrGe00

- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

- #56 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 23%

- Net price: $19,043

- SAT range: 1320-1510

The University of Virginia at Charlottesville is a public research college founded in 1819 by none other than Thomas Jefferson. UVA places high in several university rankings , such as #1 Best Alumni Network (Princeton Review 2022), #1 Top College in Virginia (Forbes 2022), and #1 Best Public Law School (U.S. News and World Report 2023). Its economics school and MBA program are also quite prestigious.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy