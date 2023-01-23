ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania: University of Pennsylvania

- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- #11 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 9%

- Net price: $24,167

- SAT range: 1460-1570

The University of Pennsylvania has graduated more billionaires from its undergraduate programs than any other U.S. college, according to Forbes. A bachelor's degree from Penn's Wharton School of Business " is more popular among billionaires than any other college diploma. " The Perelman School of Medicine is North America's first established school of medicine and Wharton is the first collegiate business school.

